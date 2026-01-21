St. Louis CITY SC Launches CITY Kids Club to Bring Next Generation of Fans Closer to CITY

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC is inviting its youngest and most passionate fans to join the CITY Kids Club, the official season-long membership designed for children ages 5-12 but open to young CITY supporters of all ages. The CITY Kids Club offers exciting opportunities to create lasting memories, meet other CITY kids, and be part of the future of CITY SC.

"As interest in soccer continues to grow heading into this summer's World Cup, we've been listening closely to what our fans have been asking for - more ways for kids to be part of the CITY SC experience. The CITY Kids Club gives us a fun, meaningful way to connect with our youngest supporters, bring them closer to our players and our club, and help grow the future of soccer in St. Louis," said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer, St. Louis CITY SC. "With record-breaking crowds at our family-friendly CITY2 matches, where more than half of fans attended a match with kids, the CITY Kids Club represents an amazing opportunity to build the next-generation of CITY fans."

CITY Kids Club membership includes:

Four (4) tickets to the 2026 CITY2 Kids Club-themed match on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. CT

Annual Kids Club-themed merchandise:

Limited-edition scarf

Collectible trading card pack

Sticker pack

Opportunities to win a chance to participate in additional Kids Club events to come

Membership is $39 per season, with 20% off for each additional child added to a single membership. Season Ticket Members and myCITY+ Members receive 10% off memberships, per child.

Learn more and register a child at www.stlcitysc.com/kidsclub.







