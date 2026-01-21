MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - As Major League Soccer clubs continue offseason roster building, MLS today published 2026 General Allocation Money that each team currently has available.
In addition to the Salary Budget and the six prime roster spots that feature unlimited spending on up to three Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Spots, General Allocation Money can be used to sign or retain top talent.
Along with the annual allotment of $3.28 million GAM provided to each team in 2026, clubs can acquire GAM in the following ways:
Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM.
Via trade with another MLS club.
Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 2025 third Designated Player charge distribution.Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2026 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path. Roster Construction Path decisions must be submitted to MLS prior to the 2026 Roster Compliance Date and only after that date will a club receive the additional 2026 GAM.
Available 2026 General Allocation Money Per Club
(as of January 20)
Club 2026 General Allocation Money
Atlanta United $4,586,967
Austin FC $2,549,636
Charlotte FC $4,472,657
Chicago Fire FC $5,077,349
FC Cincinnati $3,391,927
Colorado Rapids $3,472,551
Columbus Crew $6,027,022
FC Dallas $4,232,945
D.C. United $4,220,649
Houston Dynamo FC $6,576,431
Sporting Kansas City $4,530,121
LA Galaxy $3,313,457
Los Angeles Football Club $4,368,355
Inter Miami CF $6,484,336
Minnesota United FC $7,259,300
CF Montréal $6,008,069
Nashville SC $3,901,404
New England Revolution $3,301,754
New York City FC $5,451,436
Orlando City SC $3,518,514
Philadelphia Union $4,744,841
Portland Timbers $3,180,000
Real Salt Lake $6,947,461
Red Bull New York $5,284,106
San Diego FC $5,537,108
San Jose Earthquakes $4,118,024
Seattle Sounders FC $5,518,053
St. Louis CITY SC $6,150,522
Toronto FC $5,316,009
Vancouver Whitecaps FC $5,523,381
Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2026
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, Including Torneo de Tejas Preseason Match - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs - MLS
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski - Philadelphia Union
- Red Bull New York Adds Mike Sorber as an Assistant Coach Ahead of 2026 Season - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Announces A1R Water as Club's Official Water - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.