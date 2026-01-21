MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - As Major League Soccer clubs continue offseason roster building, MLS today published 2026 General Allocation Money that each team currently has available.

In addition to the Salary Budget and the six prime roster spots that feature unlimited spending on up to three Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Spots, General Allocation Money can be used to sign or retain top talent.

Along with the annual allotment of $3.28 million GAM provided to each team in 2026, clubs can acquire GAM in the following ways:

Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM.

Via trade with another MLS club.

Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 2025 third Designated Player charge distribution.Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2026 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path. Roster Construction Path decisions must be submitted to MLS prior to the 2026 Roster Compliance Date and only after that date will a club receive the additional 2026 GAM.

Available 2026 General Allocation Money Per Club

(as of January 20)

Club 2026 General Allocation Money

Atlanta United $4,586,967

Austin FC $2,549,636

Charlotte FC $4,472,657

Chicago Fire FC $5,077,349

FC Cincinnati $3,391,927

Colorado Rapids $3,472,551

Columbus Crew $6,027,022

FC Dallas $4,232,945

D.C. United $4,220,649

Houston Dynamo FC $6,576,431

Sporting Kansas City $4,530,121

LA Galaxy $3,313,457

Los Angeles Football Club $4,368,355

Inter Miami CF $6,484,336

Minnesota United FC $7,259,300

CF Montréal $6,008,069

Nashville SC $3,901,404

New England Revolution $3,301,754

New York City FC $5,451,436

Orlando City SC $3,518,514

Philadelphia Union $4,744,841

Portland Timbers $3,180,000

Real Salt Lake $6,947,461

Red Bull New York $5,284,106

San Diego FC $5,537,108

San Jose Earthquakes $4,118,024

Seattle Sounders FC $5,518,053

St. Louis CITY SC $6,150,522

Toronto FC $5,316,009

Vancouver Whitecaps FC $5,523,381







