Inter Miami CF Announces A1R Water as Club's Official Water

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI, Fla. - Inter Miami CF today announced a multiyear partnership with A1R water, a leader in atmospheric water generation, as the Club's Official Water Partner and an Official Partner of Miami Freedom Park. The collaboration brings together two global brands with a strong South Florida presence, united by a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for proudly showcasing the community we call home.

Headquartered in the city of Hialeah, A1R water's partnership with Inter Miami and Miami Freedom Park builds on the company's growing footprint in South Florida, where its U.S. headquarters are opening and air-to-water production is made especially efficient by the region's humid climate, enabling the delivery of pure, premium water to communities at scale.

A1R water's proprietary air-to-water technology will be used to supply premium canned water to Inter Miami CF fans and players. Beginning April 4, fans attending Inter Miami's historic home opener at its new world-class stadium, will be able to enjoy A1R water's premium canned still and sparkling water at concessions and through exclusive fan giveaways. To enhance the stadium fan experience for the whole family, A1R water will participate in fan activations, including exit giveaways, promotional offers and upcoming fan sweepstakes.

"As a global Club with deep roots in South Florida, partnering with premium brands headquartered in our community that share our commitment to excellence and help uplift our region is a key part of our vision," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami Vice President of Partnerships. "That's why we're proud to welcome A1R water to our first-class roster of Official Partners, an international premium brand that is based in our city and driving innovation. A1R water will be served at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park, enhancing the matchday experience for fans with a high-quality product."

"Global demand for fresh water is expected to outpace supply by 40% in the next five years, highlighting a need for innovative water solutions that can close the gap," said Pete Carr, CEO of A1R water. "Our partnership with Inter Miami CF provides access to premium drinking water on demand to the fans visiting Miami Freedom Park, demonstrating the scale, innovation and sustainable impact possible through air-to-water technology."

Followers of both Inter Miami CF and A1R water are encouraged to stay tuned for more exciting initiatives and activations to come. Fans can lock in their seats for Inter Miami CF's historic inaugural season, including the April 4 home opener at Miami Freedom Park, by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership at intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.







