San Jose Earthquakes Loan Midfielder Cruz Medina to Chivas de Guadalajara
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have loaned midfielder Cruz Medina to Club Deportivo Guadalajara of LIGA MX, also known as Chivas, for the 2026 season with a purchase option. Medina will be added to Chivas' Liga Expansion MX side, Tapatio.
Medina, 19, featured for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team the past four seasons, tallying 19 goal contributions (12g/7a) across 68 appearances (55 starts) and earning 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors. He made his Quakes First-Team debut at age 15 on July 20, 2022, in a friendly against Spanish club RC Celta de Vigo. A San Francisco native and a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Medina has been called up as a youth international by both federations.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan M Cruz Medina to Club Deportivo Guadalajara of LIGA MX for the 2026 season with a purchase option.
