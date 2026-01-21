FC Dallas Announces 2026 Theme Nights and Promotions

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today announced the promotional schedule and theme night lineup for the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season at Toyota Stadium. The schedule includes themed entertainment, and a season-long series of midweek promotions. FC Dallas opens the regular season at home against Toronto FC on Saturday, Feb. 21, in a match presented by CoServ (Tickets). To learn more about 2026 theme nights, visit FCDallas.com/Theme-Nights.

FC Dallas 2026 Home Opener - Feb. 21 vs. Toronto FC presented by CoServ

FC Dallas kicks off its 31st season in Major League Soccer in its home opener on Saturday, Feb. 21 in a cross country match against Eastern Conference side Toronto FC presented by CoServ.

Festival of Colors - Feb. 28 vs. Nashville SC presented by Texas Native Premium Landscape Products

Celebrate Festival of Colors with FC Dallas on Feb. 28, 2026 as we take on Nashville SC, presented by Texas Native. Experience the vibrant energy of the night with live performances from Shivam Indian Drummers and local dance groups bringing the spirit of the celebration to the stadium.

Anime Night Featuring Naruto - March 14 vs. San Diego FC presented by Coca-Cola

Join us for our first-ever Anime Night featuring Naruto on Saturday, March 14 as we take on San Diego, presented by Coca-Cola! Get ready for a night of epic adventures with matchday moments and themed entertainment throughout the stadium.

Texas Derby - March 21 vs. Houston Dynamo FC presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort

FC Dallas faces Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC as both clubs compete for El Capitan and early points in the Copa Tejas standings in a match presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Stranger Things Night - April 11 vs. St. Louis CITY SC presented by AdvoCare Spark

Step into the Upside Down on Saturday, April 11 as we take on St. Louis, presented by AdvoCare Spark! Celebrate the new animated show Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Night with themed matchday moments, and in-stadium entertainment straight out of Hawkins.

Star Wars Night - April 18 vs. the LA Galaxy presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center

The force is strong at Toyota Stadium! Fans will experience special Star Wars-themed entertainment throughout the match presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center. Supporters of both the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance are invited to descend upon Toyota Stadium on April 18 for an out-of-this-world matchday experience.

Three-Point Wednesday - April 22 vs. Minnesota United FC presented by UnitedHealthcare

FC Dallas' first midweek home match in 2026 is a Three-Point Wednesday! Concession stands throughout Toyota Stadium will feature $3 beer and $1 hot dogs.

Salute to Service Night - May 9 vs. Real Salt Lake presented by Toyota

FC Dallas will be honoring our nation's brave military personnel and showing appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our service members during Salute to Service Night, presented by Toyota, on Saturday, May 9 versus Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Around the World - May 13 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC presented by Houk Air Conditioning

FC Dallas hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 13 for Around the World presented by Houk Air Conditioning. Join us for a soccer celebration as we highlight cultures and countries from across the globe. This is Dallas' last official match prior to the World Cup.

Homecoming - Sept. 5 vs. Sporting Kansas City presented by Toyota

MLS is BACK, FC Dallas is BACK. It's homecoming night at Toyota Stadium as FC Dallas welcomes Sporting Kansas City following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bring the spirit of the game to Toyota Stadium to support your hometown heroes as they look to continue to strive for Dallas' first MLS Cup.

Kick Childhood Cancer Night featuring Crayola - Sept. 12 vs. Portland Timbers presented by Children's HealthSM

Get ready for a colorful night on Saturday, Sept. 12 as we face the Portland Timbers, presented by Children's Health. Celebrate Crayola Night with fun and creative matchday activations for fans of all ages. FC Dallas will shine a light on Kick Childhood Cancer, supporting kids and families with strength, hope and courage.

Hispanic Heritage Night - Sept. 19 vs. Austin FC presented by Caterpillar

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Caterpillar, will be celebrated on Sept. 19 when Texas rivals Austin FC visit Toyota Stadium.

Y2K Night - Sept. 26 vs. LAFC presented by Chick-fil-A

We're throwing it back to the early 2000s on Saturday, September 26 as we take on LAFC, presented by Chick-fil-A! Celebrate Y2K Night with nostalgic matchday vibes, and all the throwback energy you can handle.

Three-Point Wednesday - Oct. 14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Three-Point Wednesday returns to Toyota Stadium on Oct. 14. Fans can once again enjoy $1 hot dogs and $3 beers at concession stands throughout the stadium as FC Dallas hosts the Sounders.

Harry Potter Night - Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes presented by UMB Bank

Wands at the ready! Join us for Harry Potter Night on Saturday, October 24 as we take on the San Jose Earthquakes, presented by UMB Bank. Enjoy a magical matchday experience with themed entertainment and special activations throughout the stadium.

Three-Point Wednesday - Oct. 28 vs. Columbus Crew

FC Dallas hosts its final Three-Point Wednesday of the regular season on Oct. 28. The popular midweek promotion features $3 beers and $1 hot dogs at various concession stands throughout the match.

Fan Appreciation Night - Nov. 7 vs. Colorado Rapids presented by H-E-B

FC Dallas closes the regular season at home by celebrating the best fans in MLS with a matchup against the Colorado Rapids! The night features a pregame party.

2 Post-Match Drone Shows

Toyota Stadium will host two post-match drone shows during the first half of the season prior to the World Cup break. Dates for these shows will be announced at a later time.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.