Red Bull New York Adds Mike Sorber as an Assistant Coach Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York have announced that Mike Sorber has been added as an Assistant Coach to Head Coach Michael Bradley's coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Assistant Coach Ibrahim Sekagya and Goalkeepers Coach Jeremy Proud will both be returning to be on Bradley's staff.

"I am very excited to add Mike to our staff for the 2026 season, his different coaching experiences bring tremendous value, but his ability to connect with people truly sets him apart. He understands players, builds strong relationships, and uses those experiences to coach effectively," said Head Coach Michael Bradley. "We're also thrilled to have Ibra and Jeremy returning. Their leadership, professionalism, and commitment to our players set the standard every day and having them back will be a major asset as we pursue our goals."

Sorber, 54, joins New York after working with St. Louis City SC Academy for the last year. Prior to St. Louis City SC, Sorber served as an Assistant Coach and Technical Director for Toronto FC from 2022 to 2023. He also was an Assistant Coach for Los Angeles FC from 2017 to 2022. During his time with LAFC, the club won MLS Cup and Supporters Shield in 2022 and made it to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final in 2020. The Saint Louis, Missouri native also had stints as an Assistant Coach at Philadelphia Union, CF Montreal, and the United States Men's National Team.

Sorber had a seven-year playing career, where he started with UNAM Pumas in Liga MX, where he made 51 appearances. He then played for Kansas City Wizards, now Sporting Kansas City, in 1996 and also played for the MetroStars, where he made 74 career appearances. Sorber finished his playing career in 2000 with the Chicago Fire and helped them make it to the 2000 MLS Cup Final. He also featured for the USMNT, where he made 67 career appearances and played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup held in the United States.

Sekagya, 45, will be entering his third season as an assistant coach, but his second as full-time First Team assistant coach. Sekagya has been with RBNY since 2015, where he served as an assistant coach for Red Bull New York II until 2022, when he was named Head Coach. He led Red Bull New York II to a 14-8-6 record in his first full season and earned a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs in their first-ever season. The Kampala, Uganda native played for two seasons with the club, where he made 41 appearances and helped the club win their first-ever Supporters Shield in 2013.

Proud, 46, enters his fourth season as Goalkeepers Coach for the organization. Proud joined the first team staff on July 6, 2023, after serving as Red Bull New York II goalkeepers coach and also RBNY Academy goalkeepers coach previously. Prior to his time with New York, Proud spent 14 years coaching at the NCAA Division One level, where he had stints at University of Akron, University of Louisville, Loyola University of Chicago, and SIUE. He also coached at Chicago Fire Soccer Academy and St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.

Former Assistant Coach Dominik Wohlert has been named as the Head Coach of Red Bull New York II ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







