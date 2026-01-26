Academy Products Pinter and Shaw Relishing First Team Opportunities

Saturday evening saw Inter Miami CF get its 2026 Champions Tour underway as the Club dives into its preseason preparations ahead of a thrilling seventh season. With the new season on the horizon and the team facing its first preseason friendly, our loyal fans had the opportunity to get to know several new faces on the roster, including two Academy products taking their first steps with our First Team in Daniel Pinter and Alexander Shaw.

"It feels amazing to start off the year as a First Team player and to be a part of this amazing group. I'm really happy that I came in today and got some minutes to start off the season," highlighted Pinter, who was signed to a First Team contract last week after coming through our Club's player development pathway to become the the latest Academy graduate to reach the First Team.

The 18-year-old American-Hungarian forward joined the Club in 2019 as part of the Academy's inaugural class, initially competing with the U-13 squad. Since then, he steadily progressed through the Academy ranks, exemplifying the Club's player development pathway and earning his place as member of the First Team. He turned out for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate over the past two seasons, with the attacker making 19 appearances for Inter Miami II, tallying 10 goals and three assists. Notably, Pinter made his First Team debut in a 2025 MLS regular season fixture against Charlotte FC in September on a short-term loan from Inter Miami II.

"It was a great game. I'm happy to make my debut," said Shaw. "Its a blessing, I'm really thankful to everyone that has helped me out. I'm excited to continue to get more minutes and continue to work with this amazing group."

Shaw, 17, meanwhile, is one of our Academy stars currently featuring for Inter Miami II. The midfielder continues making strides at the Club after making his professional debut for Inter Miami II last year in July. In his first season at the professional level with Inter Miami II, Shaw tallied 13 appearances and dished out two assists in the process.

Additionally, Inter Miami's match in Peru to start its 2026 preseason tour presented seven other player debuts. Among them were three trialists selected by the Club in the MLS SuperDraft 2026: defender Abdel Talabi and forward Mamadi Jiana (both selected from Bryant University), and midfielder Kenan Hot (selected from Duke University). Lastly, recent signings David Ayala, Facundo Mura, Dayne St. Clair and Sergio Reguilón also dressed up in the Club's colors for the first time.

The Champions Tour continues with the team's second preparation match in South America. Inter Miami will now travel to Medellin, Colombia to face Atlético Nacional next Saturday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. ET at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.







