Whitecaps FC Confirm Friendlies for 2026 Preseason Camp in Spain

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Monday that the club is set to play five friendlies during their 2026 preseason camp in Spain.

Whitecaps FC kick off preseason in Spain Whitecaps FC preseason matches in Spain

Tuesday, January 27 vs. FC Polissya Zhytomyr at Marbella Football Center - kickoff at 3 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. CET Ã¢ÂÂ

Saturday, January 31 vs. Incheon United FC at Estadio Ciudad de la Línea - kickoff at 5 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. CET Ã¢ÂÂ

Wednesday, February 4 vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - location TBC - kickoff at 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CET Ã¢ÂÂ

Sunday, February 8 - IF Brommapojkarna & AC Sparta Prague B - location and kickoff times TBC Updates and recaps will be available at whitecapsfc.com and through Whitecaps FC social media channels.

The first match will see the 'Caps take on Ukrainian Premier League side FC Polissya Zhytomyr on Tuesday, January 27, with kickoff set 3 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. CET. This marks the second time the 'Caps face an outfit from the Ukrainian first division, having faced FC LNZ Cherkasy during the 2025 preseason.

Vancouver will then turn their attention towards a pair of K-League 1 clubs, facing Incheon United FC on Saturday, January 31, with kickoff at 5 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. CET, and playing against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Wednesday, February 4, with kickoff at 6 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. CET.

The 'Caps will wrap up the camp with two friendlies on Sunday, February 8 against Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna and Czech side AC Sparta Prague B. This will mark the second time the 'Caps face Brommapojkarna, having faced them during their previous visit to Spain in 2025. Location and kickoff times for both matches will be confirmed in the coming days.

The only way to secure a seat to every MLS regular season home match at BC Place is by becoming a Whitecaps FC season member. For more information visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets Following their training camp in Spain, Whitecaps FC will return to Vancouver on Wednesday, February 11, ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One clash with Costa Rican Primera División leaders C.S. Cartaginés. The first leg will be played in Costa Rica on Wednesday, February 18. The 'Caps will then turn their attention to their MLS season opener on Saturday, February 21, when they face Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake.

Important Dates

January 27: Preseason Match 1 vs. FC Polissya Zhytomyr at Marbella Football Center

January 31: Preseason Match 2 vs. Incheon United FC at Estadio Ciudad de la Línea

February 4: Preseason Match 3 vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at TBC

February 8: Preseason Match 4/5 vs. IF Brommapojkarna & vs. AC Sparta Prague B at TBC

February 10: Depart Spain

February 11: Arrive in Vancouver, BC

February 18: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, First Leg at C.S. Cartaginés at Estadio Fello Meza

February 21: MLS season opener vs. Real Salt Lake at BC Place

February 25: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Second Leg vs. C.S. Cartaginés at BC Place







