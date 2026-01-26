FC Cincinnati Announce Theme Nights for the 2026 MLS Season

Published on January 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's 2026 season promises excitement on the pitch and in the stands this year, with a packed calendar of themed match days that celebrate Cincinnati and all of those who call it home.

The season kicks off on February 21 as the MLS season kicks off at TQL Stadium for the home opener as FC Cincinnati take on Atlanta United. The second home match of the season will similarly bear new excitement as with Toronto FC coming to town, it's a bobblehead giveaway night featuring Evander on Sunday, March 8.

 Among this year's highlights is the highly anticipated return of the Hell is Real derby, which comes back to TQL Stadium when FC Cincinnati face off against their bitter rivals, the Columbus Crew on October 18. In a marquee matchup known the league over, FCC will look to turn up the heat on the Crew and continue their success over Columbus at TQL Stadium.

Adding to the excitement in 2026, FC Cincinnati host Philadelphia Union on Halloween where all will be invited to dress up in their scariest costumes and cheer on The Orange and Blue before beginning their trick-or-treating.

The season also features a variety of other exciting theme nights, each designed to bring the community together.

A collection of theme nights celebrating cultural identities return for 2026 as FC Cincinnati looks to celebrate the community and all those in it by showcasing authentic experiences and highlighting rich traditions. The 2026 calendar is set to include Noche Latina on September 12, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Night on May 23, Pride Night on April 18, and Black Heritage Night on August 22.

Kick Cancer Night also returns to TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati along with the community at large look to give a Red Card to cancer on July 22. Also returning is Salute to Service night, honoring active duty and veteran services members and their families, on August 1. Kids' Day, welcoming the youngest of FCC faithful inviting them to participate in an array of matchday experiences, also returns to TQL Stadium on March 22.

All culminating in a heartfelt Fan Appreciation Night on the final home game of the season against Nashville SC on November 7. Thanking all of FCC's faithful fans for another amazing season before starting the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Whether celebrating Cincinnati culture, turning up the heat in Hell is Real or dressing up for Halloween, FC Cincinnati is in for an exciting 2026 season as the club looks to add more trophies to its case!

Tickets, including single match and group experiences, are now on sale at fccincinnati.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.