Single Match Tickets for Inter Miami CF 2026 MLS Games on Sale Soon

Published on January 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The wait is nearly over! Inter Miami CF is entering the final stages ahead of moving into its state-of-the-art home at Miami Freedom Park and kickstarting a fresh new chapter in our Club's history. Fans will soon be able to secure tickets for the inaugural campaign at our new home, as the Club announced today that single-match tickets for the team's 2026 MLS regular season home fixtures will go on sale soon - with Season Ticket Membership remaining the only way to guarantee access to all 17 home matches and the best pricing for the season's most anticipated games!

Additionally, discounted group tickets will also be available soon!

PLEASE NOTE: The only way to secure your spot and the best prices for all 17 regular-season home matches, including our historic home opener on April 4 and other select marquee matchups, is by becoming a Season Ticket Member. Tickets for the highly demanded games will not be available to the general public yet.

In addition to securing seats for all 2026 regular season home games, Season Ticket Members receive the best prices on tickets, priority access to tickets for playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food and beverages as well as on merch, discounts on parking, and more. Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and follow the reigning MLS Cup champions all season by getting your Season Tickets HERE.

