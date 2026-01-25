Real Salt Lake Acquires 29-Year-Old Dutch Mf Stijn Spierings from Danish Side Brøndby IF

Published on January 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has acquired 29-year-old MF Stijn Spierings (pronounced STINE SPEER - eengs) via transfer from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF, signing for the upcoming 2026 as well as the 2027-28 Major League Soccer seasons.

"I believe MLS is a very competitive league with a lot of quality players," said Spierings, the third-ever Netherlands national in RSL's 22-year history, joining DF Johan Kappelhof (six games, one goal in 2022) and Cup-winning winger Rachid el-Khalifi (four games in 2009).

"Clubs here appear to present a very warm and family-oriented atmosphere, which I expect will allow me and my family to adjust very quickly to Utah. Of course, when you play football, you play to win. So that's what we are going to try to do as most as we can this year, and every year."

A native of Alkmaar in The Netherlands, the 6-foot-2, 185-lb. Spierings began his youth and professional career with his hometown club, the legendary AZ Alkmaar from 2014-16, prior to a loan and eventual transfer to Sparta Rotterdam, for which he appeared in 81 matches over four seasons, scoring eight goals across all competitions and helping the side earn promotion in 2016.

Following 14 goals scored in 41 matches played across 18 months with RKC Waalwijk in Holland - including another successful promotion campaign - Spierings transferred to Levski Sofia in Bulgaria's top league, scoring four goals in 19 matches before moving to France for five seasons, first with Toulouse - scoring 15 goals in 138 games and earning yet another promotion into the top division, as well as the 2022-23 French Cup title - along with a short time at Ligue 1 side Lens (four games in 2024).

In August, 2024, Spierings moved from Lens to Brøndby, the veteran scoring two goals in 40 games played for the Danish Superliga side prior to today's MLS move. Spierings could end up competing against his former side Monday in Portugal, where RSL and Brøndby square off in RSL's second match of this preseason's Atlantic Cup. RSL defeated Randers, 2-1, late Thursday, with Dominik Marczuk and Tyler Wolff scoring for RSL, with assists from Noel Caliskan and Diego Luna.

"We anticipate that Stijn's experience and tactical flexibility will provide an immediate boost to our midfield," said RSL Sporting Director and Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "He brings a combination of poise and savvy that elevates the standard of the team. We are thrilled to welcome Stijn and his family to Utah and look forward to his integration into the squad. "

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) acquire MF Stijn Spierings via transfer from Brøndby IF (Danish Superliga), signing the 29-year-old Dutch midfielder through June, 2028.

Players, coaches and staff arrived last weekend in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni 's side will play three games over 13 days in the back half of January as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney, with the first two matches against legendary Danish sides Randers FC (a 2-1 win on Thursday) - once home to former RSL striker Yura Movsisyan - and Spierings' former side Brøndby (Monday, Jan. 26), a club also connected to David Blitzer's Global Football Holdings.

RSL will conclude its Iberian peninsula experience against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas on Friday, Jan. 30, before competing its 24-hour door-to-door travels, returning to Utah late on Sun., Feb. 1

After spending the first week of February back in Utah, the Claret-and-Cobalt then wrap up its 22 nd preseason slate with two games in Southern California, facing off against newly-transferred DF

Kobi Henry 's former USL Championship side, Orange County SC (Sat., Feb. 7), as well as MLS Cup 2024 champions LA Galaxy (Fri., Feb. 13), the latter match being played outside of Palm Springs, Calif.

RSL then kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and four-game packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







