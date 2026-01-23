Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF 2026 Preseason Champions Tour
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF returns to action with a series of preseason matches as the Club prepares for a highly anticipated seventh season in 2026. The reigning MLS Cup Champions have unveiled broadcast information for the first three fixtures of their preseason schedule, which will see Inter Miami visit South America with stops in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador.
The opening match of the Champions Tour will see Inter Miami CF face Alianza Lima, giving fans around the world an early look at the Club ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Below is how fans can follow the action of the Club's three preseason fixtures in South America:
Inter Miami CF 2026 South America Preseason Matches Broadcast Information
Saturday, January 24 at (5 p.m. ET and local Peru time):
Inter Miami CF vs. Alianza Lima
Venue: Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, Peru
Local/Regional: Latin TV
Rest of the World: OneFootball
Watch Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami CF: HERE
Saturday, January 31 at (5 p.m. ET and local Colombia time):
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional
Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia
Local/Regional: RCN
Rest of the World: OneFootball
Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional: HERE
Saturday, February 7 at (7 p.m. ET and local Ecuador time):
Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil
Venue: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Local/Regional: TBA
Rest of the World: OneFootball
Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil: HERE
These matches will be available globally via a pay-per-view and commercial streaming setup, with the following options:
Single Match Pay-Per-View: USD $4.99 per match
Champions Tour Pass: USD $9.99, granting access to all three preseason matches
NOTE: This will apply with the exception of the domestic territory of the home team (for example, the Alianza Lima match will not be available on OneFootball within Peru).
Fans are encouraged to follow Inter Miami CF's official channels for continued preseason coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and updates as preparations for the 2026 season continue.
