Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF 2026 Preseason Champions Tour

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF returns to action with a series of preseason matches as the Club prepares for a highly anticipated seventh season in 2026. The reigning MLS Cup Champions have unveiled broadcast information for the first three fixtures of their preseason schedule, which will see Inter Miami visit South America with stops in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador.

The opening match of the Champions Tour will see Inter Miami CF face Alianza Lima, giving fans around the world an early look at the Club ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Below is how fans can follow the action of the Club's three preseason fixtures in South America:

Inter Miami CF 2026 South America Preseason Matches Broadcast Information

Saturday, January 24 at (5 p.m. ET and local Peru time):

Inter Miami CF vs. Alianza Lima

Venue: Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, Peru

Local/Regional: Latin TV

Rest of the World: OneFootball

Watch Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami CF: HERE

Saturday, January 31 at (5 p.m. ET and local Colombia time):

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional

Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia

Local/Regional: RCN

Rest of the World: OneFootball

Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional: HERE

Saturday, February 7 at (7 p.m. ET and local Ecuador time):

Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil

Venue: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Local/Regional: TBA

Rest of the World: OneFootball

Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil: HERE

These matches will be available globally via a pay-per-view and commercial streaming setup, with the following options:

Single Match Pay-Per-View: USD $4.99 per match

Champions Tour Pass: USD $9.99, granting access to all three preseason matches

NOTE: This will apply with the exception of the domestic territory of the home team (for example, the Alianza Lima match will not be available on OneFootball within Peru).

