Inter Miami CF Acquires Attacker Tadeo Allende on a Permanent Transfer from RC Celta de Vigo

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed attacker Tadeo Allende on a permanent transfer from Spanish LaLiga side RC Celta de Vigo. Allende will occupy an international roster slot and his contract will run through June 2030, with an option for an extension until June 2031.

Allende, 26, joins Inter Miami permanently after initially signing on loan and having an impressive campaign in 2025 as he helped the Club secure its historic first MLS Cup title. In all he made 54 appearances across all competitions as he established himself as an integral part of the team's attack, tallying 24 goals to finish as the second highest scorer in 2025 and also contributing three assists along the way. Notably, Allende scored nine goals in the playoffs enroute to claiming MLS Cup champions honors to establish a new MLS record for the most goals scored by a player in a single postseason.

The Mina Clavero, Argentina native began his career developing in the youth ranks of Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba prior to being promoted and making his professional debut for the club's first team in 2021. Allende went on to make 24 appearances for Instituto Central Córdoba that year before initially transferring on loan to Godoy Cruz in 2022.

After a successful loan, Allende's transfer to Godoy Cruz subsequently was made permanent. He went on to become an important player for the side from Mendoza, Argentina, playing 80 matches across all competitions while contributing 15 goals and seven assists between 2022 and 2023 before earning a move to European fútbol.

Allende signed for Spanish LaLiga side Celta de Vigo in January, 2024 as he embarked on his first experience playing abroad. He totalled 13 appearances across all competitions for Celta in 2024, scoring three goals in the process.

