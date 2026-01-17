Inter Miami CF Welcomes ERGO NEXT Insurance as Main Partner, Training Apparel Partner and Official Insurance Partner

Miami, Fla. & Dusseldorf, Germany (January 17, 2026) - As Inter Miami CF gears up for a landmark 2026 season in its new home at Miami Freedom and fresh off its 2025 MLS Cup title, today the Club announced a new multiyear partnership with one of the leading global insurance groups, ERGO Group AG, naming its US based company ERGO NEXTInsurance the Club's Main Partner, Training Apparel Partner and Official Insurance Partner. The collaboration represents ERGO's first training apparel partnership and its first trans-Atlantic sports deal, bringing together two globally recognized brands united by their international reach and shared ambition for continued global growth.

Inter Miami's First Team training kit will feature the ERGO NEXT Insurance logo prominently on all training apparel, debuting today as the Club returns to the pitch for its first official day of training following its historic MLS Cup championship. Players and technical staff will wear the ERGO NEXT Insurance-branded tops during official training sessions at the Club's facilities, on the road, and throughout pre-match warm-ups. The ERGO NEXT Insurance branding will also be showcased on the training apparel of Inter Miami's Second Team, competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

Additionally, ERGO NEXT Insurance will have a prominent presence throughout Inter Miami's new stadium at Miami Freedom Park, featuring major signage. ERGO NEXT Insurance will also engage the Club's local and global fanbase through interactive stadium fan zone activations and dynamic digital campaigns.

"We're proud that Inter Miami is the partner of choice for global brands looking to grow in the United States, recognizing the distinctive opportunities our Club provides as a dynamic business platform," said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF. "We're thrilled that the international brand ERGO together with ERGO NEXT Insurance, also pushing boundaries in its field, has chosen Inter Miami to support its growth strategy. Together, we look forward to setting a new standard and creating initiatives that resonate with fans both locally and around the world."

"This partnership with Inter Miami CF aligns perfectly with our ambitious growth objectives. Football has proven to be a powerful platform for building brands, fostering long-term relationships, and driving sustainable business growth," said Guy Goldstein, CEO of ERGO NEXT Insurance. "Inter Miami CF offers an exceptional platform with global relevance, making it the ideal environment to strengthen our visibility with customers, partners and the wider public."

With operations in more than 20 countries and a global customer base of 31 million, ERGO Group AG is leveraging its partnership with Inter Miami to expand its footprint and brand visibility in key growth markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The partnership builds on ERGO Group's strong presence in football, including its existing relationships with the German National Team and the DFB Cup, and marks a significant milestone in the company's global sports marketing strategy.

This partnership underscores Inter Miami CF's commitment to strategic global growth and fan engagement, while marking a key step in ERGO Group's international sports strategy. Fans and followers of both Inter Miami CF and ERGO Group are encouraged to stay tuned for exciting initiatives.







