New York City FC Loans Defender Mitja Ilenič to Raków Częstochowa

Published on January 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that the Club has loaned Defender Mitja Ilenič to Polish side Raków Częstochowa through December 2026.

Since joining New York City FC in 2023, the Slovenian Defender appeared in 75 matches across three seasons. Ilenič scored three goals, recorded five assists, and logged 4,326 minutes for the 'Boys in Blue.'

"We support Mitja's desire to return to Europe and would like to thank Mitja for all of his contributions to the Club," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "This move provides us with additional roster flexibility as we continue to build the squad ahead of the 2026 season."

Ilenič made a significant impact during the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati, the Defender recorded an assist in a 2-0 victory. Ilenič then converted the decisive penalty in Game 3 following a scoreless draw, sealing a 6-5 shootout win for the 'Boys in Blue,' which propelled the Club into the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"I want to thank New York City FC for the opportunity and for everything during my time with the Club," said Defender Mitja Ilenič. "I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and the staff for their support, and I'll always appreciate my time in New York. I'm looking forward to this next challenge in Europe and wish the team the best as it prepares for the 2026 season."

New York City FC thanks Mitja for his contributions to the Club wishes him the best in Poland.

Transaction: New York City FC loans Defender Mitja Ilenič to Raków Częstochowa through December 2026.







