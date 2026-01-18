New England Revolution Scores 6-0 Win over Sarasota Paradise

January 17, 2026

BRADENTON, Fla. - The New England Revolution opened their preseason schedule with a 6-0 victory over Sarasota Paradise on Saturday afternoon at IMG Academy. New England's attack featured six different goal scorers, including D Tanner Beason, F Leo Campana, M Jackson Yueill, F Dor Turgeman, M Cristiano Oliveira, and M Eric Klein.

New England netted three goals in each half, with Beason starting the scoring in the 16th minute. Campana doubled the Revolution's lead with a long-range strike in the 35th minute, before Yueill closed the first half with a 39th-minute tally.

With Head Coach Marko Mitrović deploying 11 substitutes at halftime, newcomers D Ethan Kohler and M Brooklyn Raines saw their first preseason minutes with New England in the second half. After Turgeman extended New England's lead in the 65th minute, a pair of Revolution Homegrown Players closed the scoring. Oliveira found the back of the net in the 87th minute, before Klein scored just seconds before the final whistle.

Following Saturday's win, Mitrović, Yueill, and D Will Sands provided soundbytes to reflect on the team's performance and the first week of preseason training. View the links below to access footage, photos, and a complete transcript. New England will continue preseason training for the next five days before playing against FC Cincinnati on Friday, January 23 at IMG Academy. Friday's preseason match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

New England Revolution 6, Sarasota Paradise 0

Scoring Summary

NE - Tanner Beason 16'

NE- Leo Campana 35'

NE- Jackson Yueill 39'

NE- Dor Turgeman 65'

NE- Cristiano Oliveira 87'

NE- Eric Klein 90'

Revolution 1st Half Lineup: Matt Turner, Ilay Feingold, Keegan Hughes, Tanner Beason, Mamadou Fofana, Luca Langoni, Jackson Yueill, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Leo Campana, Gevork Diarbian

Revolution 2nd Half Lineup: Alex Bono, Ethan Kohler, Brayan Ceballos, Gabe Dahlin, Will Sands, Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf, Malcolm Fry, Eric Klein, Dor Turgeman, Cristiano Oliveira







