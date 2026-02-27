New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s all opened their 2025-26 MLS NEXT spring campaigns last Sunday, visiting Bayside FC at Providence Country Day School.

The U-18s, now led by Head Coach Abel Wasswa, battled Bayside FC to a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Alex Bruner (2009 - Los Angeles, Calif.) opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the campaign. After Bayside scored two second-half goals to claim the lead, Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) equalized the match with a 75th-minute tally.

The U-16s fell to Bayside FC, 3-0, on Sunday. Also returning to MLS NEXT action, the U-15s were defeated by Bayside, 2-1. After Bayside opened the scoring in the 12th minute, forward Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) pulled the match level in the 51st minute. Bayside scored the game-winning goal just one minute later to see out the win.

All five Revolution Academy teams will resume the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season on Saturday. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will travel to Toronto FC at BMO Training Ground, while the U-14s and U-13s will host Seacoast United at the Revolution Training Center.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Bayside FC U-18s

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Providence Country Day School

New England Revolution 2, Bayside FC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Alex Bruner (Harley Kerr) 48'

BFC - 53'

BFC - 60'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Zayden Bediako) 75'

Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis (Ryker Fauth 46'); Josh Poulson (Josh Macedo 60'), Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Jonathan Cante (Simon Medina 70'); Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 46'), Daniel Dixon (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 46'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala; Alex Bruner (Cristiano Carlos 60'), Grant Emerhi (Kaleb De Oliveira 60'), Aarin Prajapati

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Bayside FC U-16s

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Providence Country Day School

New England Revolution 0, Bayside FC 3

Scoring Summary:

BFC - 54'

BFC - 80'

BFC - 82'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Evan Johnson 46'); Braeden Anderson (John Bernard Hamilton IV 70'), Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Jude Chisholm 70'); Kaisei Korytoski, Frankie Caruso (Bayron Morales-Vega 60'), Tobin Farmer; Isaac Twumasi (Shifaq Fazl 70'), Jesse Ebere (Alex Gomes 60'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER  15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Bayside FC U-15s

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Providence Country Day School

New England Revolution 1, Bayside FC 2

Scoring Summary:

BFC - 12'

NER - Musah Adamu (Unassisted) 51'

BFC - 52'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Xavier Farone 46'); Stefan Gorea (Langston Powell 55'), Dalu Nwazojie (Asher Bremser 45'), Nico Escobar, Thierry Maurer; Brennan McWeeney (Hans Marten 60'), Shayne Dos Santos, Kai Nielsen (Boston Kahoalii 45'); Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 55'), Elijah Obayagbona, Musah Adamu (Dylan Armah 60')

Substitutes Not Used: None.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.