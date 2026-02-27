Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







In advance of the Chicago Fire's Saturday home opener at Soldier Field, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that Illinoisians can now purchase the team's specialty license plate.

"In Illinois, we're passionate about our sports teams and now Chicago Fire fans can show their team pride every time they hit the road," Giannoulias said. "The Chicago Fire plate not only celebrates the state's premier soccer team but also supports charitable opportunities for kids across Illinois, making a positive impact that goes far beyond the game itself."

"This is more than a license plate - it's a badge of pride," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer for Chicago Fire FC. "We're excited to give our fans a new way to represent the Fire and show their love for the Club wherever they drive - whether to a match or the grocery store."

Illinois vehicle owners can order a Fire plate through the Pick-a-Plate program at apps.ilsos.gov/pickaplate. Featuring the team's official logo and colors, the plates allow fans to proudly display their support while driving. They can be personalized and are available for passenger vehicles, B-trucks (pick-ups, vans and SUVs), motorcycles, and recreational vehicles.

To order a Chicago Fire specialty plate, visit Pick-a-Plate, select the Chicago Fire design, and follow the instructions to customize and purchase your plate. For details on specialty plates and other Secretary of State services, visit ilsos.gov. Standard registration and specialty plate fees apply.

Founded in 1997, the Chicago Fire Football Club is a Major League Soccer team based in Chicago and named in honor of the city's resilience following the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Last season marked the Club's first postseason appearance since 2017, its first playoff victory in more than a decade, and a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference - signaling a new era of growth on and off the pitch.







