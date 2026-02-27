San Diego FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday Night Soccer

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, March 1 to host St. Louis CITY SC on San Diego Sports Night, presented by Dios Azul Tequila. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. PT in a nationally televised Sunday Night Soccer matchup.

Sunday's match will air live on Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes, with English radio coverage available on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

SDFC enters its second home match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season riding momentum after a dominant opening performance in front of the home crowd.

Riding Opening Night Momentum

SDFC opened the 2026 MLS Regular Season in emphatic fashion, earning a 5-0 victory over CF Montréal on Feb. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium - the largest margin of victory in Club history and the first home opener win for SDFC.

Five different players found the back of the net in the historic performance. Defender Christopher McVey opened the scoring in the 14th minute before goals from Amahl Pellegrino, Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen and 18-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate Bryan Zamblé completed the rout.

Zamblé's goal marked a memorable professional debut, scoring just four minutes after entering the match as a substitute.

San Diego controlled the match throughout, completing 645 passes while holding 64 percent possession. Four players recorded multiple goal contributions, including Anders Dreyer, who registered two assists to continue his influential attacking form.

Goalkeeper Duran Ferree also delivered a milestone performance, earning his first MLS start and recording his first career clean sheet.

The victory marked SDFC's 20th MLS Regular Season win and pushed the Club's total to 88 goals scored across all competitions in its young history.

One Year Later: Renewing the St. Louis Rivalry

Sunday's contest marks the third all-time meeting between SDFC and St. Louis CITY SC, with SDFC holding a 1-0-1 (W-L-D) advantage in the series.

The clubs first met exactly one year earlier in SDFC's inaugural home opener on March 1, 2025, playing to a scoreless draw at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego later claimed the first win in the matchup with a 2-1 road victory at Energizer Park on May 10, 2025.

Sunday's match also represents SDFC's fourth match across all competitions in 2026 as the Club balances MLS play alongside its Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.

Scouting St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC enters Sunday's matchup following a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC in its 2026 season opener at Energizer Park. Midfielder Marcel Hartel scored the first MLS goal of the season, helping CITY SC earn a point after outshooting Charlotte 22-8.

Hartel has been a key attacking presence, scoring five goals across his last six MLS Regular Season matches dating back to 2025. St. Louis opened the season under new head coach Yoann Damet, with offseason additions Daniel Edelman, Rafael Santos and Lukas MacNaughton making their club debuts in the opener, while Dante Polvara made his first MLS start.

Goals Coming from Everywhere

SDFC's attacking depth has been on full display early in 2026, with nine different players scoring across the Club's first two home matches of the season at Snapdragon Stadium.

The run began on Feb. 3 in Concacaf Champions Cup play, when SDFC rallied for a 4-1 victory over Pumas UNAM behind four unanswered second-half goals from Manu Duah, David Vazquez, Alex Mighten and Luca Bombino. All four goal scorers were age 23 or younger, highlighting the Club's blend of youth development and emerging talent on the international stage.

San Diego carried that momentum into its MLS home opener on Feb. 21, producing a 5-0 win against CF Montréal with goals from Christopher McVey, Amahl Pellegrino, Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen and Right to Dream Academy graduate Bryan Zamblé.

Through two home matches, SDFC has showcased scoring contributions from every line of the field - defenders, midfielders and forwards alike - showcasing the Club's balanced attacking identity.

Matchday at Snapdragon

San Diego Sports Night will bring another electric atmosphere to Snapdragon Stadium, highlighted by special fan experiences and giveaways throughout the evening.

The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive an SDFC football jersey, courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame festivities, including Fan Fest activities, live entertainment and local food offerings around the stadium.

Getting to the  Match

Pre-purchase parking  HERE  in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit:  The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare:  Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.