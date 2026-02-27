Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in conjunction with Concacaf, today announced the matchups and full schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Joining the Union, in the Round of 16, are 10 clubs that advanced from Round One and five pre-seeded teams entering the competition at this stage.

The Union will host Liga MX side Club América in the first leg at Subaru Park on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET, before traveling to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia advanced to the Round of 16 with a dominant 12-0 aggregate victory over Defence Force FC in Round One.

The eight Round of 16 matchups, each consisting of two legs, will take place between March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs). Each club's path to the Final was determined by the official Concacaf Champions Cup draw ; following the conclusion of Round One on Feb. 26, the Round of 16 matchups have been confirmed as follows:

R16 #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)

R16 #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs LA Galaxy (USA)

R16 #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs CF Monterrey (MEX)

R16 #4:  LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Los Angeles FC (USA)

R16 #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Nashville SC (USA)

R16 #6: Club América (MEX) vs Philadelphia Union (USA)

R16 #7: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs FC Cincinnati (USA)

R16 #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Quarterfinals, which are scheduled for April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs). The Semifinals will follow in late April and early May, and the tournament will conclude with the Final on Saturday, May 30.

For the Round of 16, the five pre-seeded clubs and the three highest-ranked Round One clubs will host the second-leg matches. Starting with the Quarterfinals, the highest-ranked club (based on the competition's cumulative table) in each pairing will host the second-leg match. Similarly, the highest-ranked club of the two finalists will host the single-leg Final on May 30, 2026.

To view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup results and the latest news, visit Concacaf.com/champions-cup.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Schedule

Round of 16 First Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Club América - Subaru Park, Philadelphia, PA, USA

21:00 (19:00) CF Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX

23:00 (20:00) LAFC vs. LD Alajuelense - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

19:30 (18:30) Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF - GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN, USA

21:30 (18:30) LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant FA - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA, USA

23:30 (20:30) San Diego FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA

Thursday, March 12, 2026

20:00 (20:00) FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA

22:00 (19:00) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC - BC Place, Vancouver, CAN

Round of 16 Second Leg Matches

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. LAFC - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC

23:00 (21:00) Cruz Azul vs. CF Monterrey - Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, MEX

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

21:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Philadelphia Union - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX

23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. San Diego FC - Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX

23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA, USA

Thursday, March 19, 2026

19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. LA Galaxy - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM

21:00 (19:00) Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati - Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, MEX

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)

Final: May 30 (single leg)







Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.