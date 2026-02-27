Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union, in conjunction with Concacaf, today announced the matchups and full schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. Joining the Union, in the Round of 16, are 10 clubs that advanced from Round One and five pre-seeded teams entering the competition at this stage.
The Union will host Liga MX side Club América in the first leg at Subaru Park on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET, before traveling to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia advanced to the Round of 16 with a dominant 12-0 aggregate victory over Defence Force FC in Round One.
The eight Round of 16 matchups, each consisting of two legs, will take place between March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs). Each club's path to the Final was determined by the official Concacaf Champions Cup draw ; following the conclusion of Round One on Feb. 26, the Round of 16 matchups have been confirmed as follows:
R16 #1: Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX) vs San Diego FC (USA)
R16 #2: Mount Pleasant FA (JAM) vs LA Galaxy (USA)
R16 #3: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs CF Monterrey (MEX)
R16 #4: LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Los Angeles FC (USA)
R16 #5: Inter Miami CF (USA) vs Nashville SC (USA)
R16 #6: Club América (MEX) vs Philadelphia Union (USA)
R16 #7: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs FC Cincinnati (USA)
R16 #8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)
The aggregate score winner in each matchup will advance to the Quarterfinals, which are scheduled for April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs). The Semifinals will follow in late April and early May, and the tournament will conclude with the Final on Saturday, May 30.
For the Round of 16, the five pre-seeded clubs and the three highest-ranked Round One clubs will host the second-leg matches. Starting with the Quarterfinals, the highest-ranked club (based on the competition's cumulative table) in each pairing will host the second-leg match. Similarly, the highest-ranked club of the two finalists will host the single-leg Final on May 30, 2026.
To view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup results and the latest news, visit Concacaf.com/champions-cup.
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Schedule
Round of 16 First Leg Matches
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
19:00 (19:00) Philadelphia Union vs. Club América - Subaru Park, Philadelphia, PA, USA
21:00 (19:00) CF Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, MEX
23:00 (20:00) LAFC vs. LD Alajuelense - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
19:30 (18:30) Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF - GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN, USA
21:30 (18:30) LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant FA - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA, USA
23:30 (20:30) San Diego FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA
Thursday, March 12, 2026
20:00 (20:00) FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA
22:00 (19:00) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC - BC Place, Vancouver, CAN
Round of 16 Second Leg Matches
*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
21:00 (19:00) LD Alajuelense vs. LAFC - Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC
23:00 (21:00) Cruz Azul vs. CF Monterrey - Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, MEX
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
19:00 (19:00) Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC - Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
21:00 (19:00) Club América vs. Philadelphia Union - Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México, MEX
23:00 (21:00) Deportivo Toluca FC vs. San Diego FC - Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, MEX
23:00 (20:00) Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA, USA
Thursday, March 19, 2026
19:00 (18:00) Mount Pleasant FA vs. LA Galaxy - National Stadium, Kingston, JAM
21:00 (19:00) Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati - Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, MEX
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows
Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)
Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)
Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)
Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)
Final: May 30 (single leg)
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga
- Union advance to Cocacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Club América
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Theme Night Schedule and Title Partners