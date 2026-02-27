Union advance to Cocacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Club América
Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Defence Force F.C. in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday night at Subaru Park. With a 12-0 aggregate, the Union will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against LIGA MX side Club América. Union defender Geiner Martínez opened the scoring in the seventh minute to give the Union an early lead. In the 10th minute, midfielder Jovan Lukić doubled the advantage, and just two minutes later, forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his first goal of the night. The Union carried their momentum into the second half when Korzeniowski scored his second goal in the 48th minute. Shortly after, midfielder Ben Bender scored in the 53th minute to extend the Union's lead. Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan added two goals in the 76th and 88th minute, becoming the youngest American to score in Concacaf Champions Cup history.
The Union will host their MLS home opener against New York City FC on Sunday, March 1st (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (7) - Defence Force F.C. (0)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Thursday, February 26, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Julio Luna
Assistant Referees: Cristian Esau Alvarado De Leon, Azcel Perez
Fourth Official: Keylor Herrera
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Geiner Martínez 7'
PHI - Jovan Lukić 10'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (C. Sullivan) 12'
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (E. Alladoh) 48'
PHI - Ben Bender (C. Sullivan) 53'
PHI - Cavan Sullivan (E. Alladoh) 76'
PHI - Cavan Sullivan (S. Olivas) 88'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 23'
DEF - Kathon St. Hillaire (caution) 25'
PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 77'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Olwethu Makhanya (Ben Bender 45'), Geiner Martinez, Olivier Mbaizo, Giovanny Sequera, Alejandro Bedoya (Jesús Bueno 75'), Jovan Lukić (Sal Olivas 45'), Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Ezekiel Alladoh, Stas Korzeniowski (Malik Jakupović 59')
Substitutes not used: Andre Blake, George Marks, Nathan Harriel, Japhet Sery Larsen, Milan Iloski, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev, Bruno Damiani
Defence Force F.C.: Isaiah Williams, Jelani Felix, Russell Francois, Shirwin Noel (Triston Hodge 57'), Isaiah García, Rivaldo Coryat (Philip Tinto 80'), Joshua Araujo-Wilson, Tyrese Bailey (Darius Ollivierra 80'), Adriel George (Justin Sadoo 56'), Christian Bailey (Nicholas Dillon 56'), Kathon St. Hillaire
Substitutes not used: Sheldon Bateau, Jamali Garcia, Curtis Gonzales, Keston Julien, Jabari St. Hillaire
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest American goal scorer in Champions Cup history at 16 years, 4 months, and 29 days. He registered two assists and a brace.
Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored a brace tonight, recording his first two goals with the Union.
Forward Ezekiel Alladoh registered two assists tonight.
Malik Jakupović, Jovan Lukić, Sal Olivas, Giovanny Sequera, and Ben Bender made their Concacaf Champions Cup debut.
Defender Geiner Martinez earned his first-ever start and goal for the Philadelphia Union.
Union II players Giovanny Sequera and Malik Jakupović were added to the club's Concacaf Champions Cup roster after signing short-term agreements.
