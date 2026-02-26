Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season. The Loan Agreement includes a right to recall Rizvanovich.

"From a goalkeeping perspective, this loan is an important step in Kayne's development. The opportunity to play regularly with Brooklyn FC will allow him to experience the demands of first-team football and continue to test himself in a competitive environment," said MNUFC's Head of Goalkeeping Thomas Fawdry. "Kayne showed strong progression with MNUFC2 last season and has consistently trained with our First Team group for over a year. We believe this is the right time for him to be challenged with regular minutes in the USL Championship, where he can further develop his game and demonstrate his potential to become a future No. 1 goalkeeper for Minnesota United FC."

"I'm very excited for a new opportunity in Brooklyn, and very grateful to everyone in both organizations that helped make it happen," said goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich. "I can't wait to get to work and build something special with this team."

Kayne Rizvanovich recently joined Minnesota United's First Team in January after competing with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, throughout the 2025 season. With MNUFC2, the young goalkeeper made 17 starts in goal, where he made 52 saves, allowing only 20 goals and earning nine wins in net across all competitions (regular season and playoffs).

Internationally, Rizvanovich has earned four total call-ups between the United States Men's Youth National Team U18 and U19 squads. He was recently a member of the U18 squad that competed in and won the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland in June of 2025, where he notably made key penalty-kick stops to secure the trophy for the Stars and Stripes side.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season. The Loan Agreement includes a right to recall Rizvanovich.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.