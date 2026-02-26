St. Louis CITY SC Sign Forward Simon Becher to Contract Extension

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC have signed forward Simon Becher to a contract extension through June 2028, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

"We are pleased to extend Simon's contract and keep him in St. Louis," said Corey Wray, St. Louis CITY Sporting Director. "Simon's movement, work rate, and willingness to fight for the team make him a constant threat in the final third and an asset to our attacking group. He has embraced the group and the culture we are building, and we look forward to continuing to support his growth and seeing his impact on the team moving forward."

Becher has started the 2026 season in strong form, providing a sublime assist on Marcel Hartel's first goal of the campaign in the season opener against Charlotte FC.

The 26-year-old originally joined CITY SC on loan from Danish First Division side AC Horsens midway through the 2024 season before signing permanently last year. Becher had an immediate impact during his loan spell, scoring six goals in his first 13 games across all competitions, including four in MLS regular-season play.

Since arriving in St. Louis, the forward has recorded 15 goal contributions (nine goals and six assists) in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Selected 16th overall by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Becher scored seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions and helped Vancouver win the Canadian Championship in 2023.

