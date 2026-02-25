OneFootball Becomes the New Home of MLS Next Pro Matches in 2026 with New Global Partnership

MLS NEXT Pro announced a global partnership with OneFootball to stream matches on the platform in 2026 - including the regular season, Playoffs and MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world, when MLS NEXT Pro's fifth season kicks off Friday, February 27.

St Louis CITY2 matches, highlights and additional shoulder content across video, text and social will live natively across MLS NEXT Pro's official account on the OneFootball platform, reaching its 200 million active monthly users and 34 million social media followers through the following channels: OneFootball App & Web, the OneFootball Connected TV App, the OneFootball Video Player network and OneFootball's Social channels.







