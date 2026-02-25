Dynamo & Dash Charities Opens Applications for 2026 Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship

HOUSTON - Dynamo & Dash Charities is proud to open the application process for the 2026 Maggie McKethan Memorial Scholarship. Eligible applicants can submit their application now via THIS LINK.

Launched in 2025, the organization is committed to raising money to fund this scholarship for aspiring female journalists who are looking to pursue a degree in sports journalism or are currently completing a degree in a similar field.

This year, all proceeds raised in the month of March through the 50/50 Raffle during Dynamo and Dash home games at Shell Energy Stadium will go towards the scholarship fund.

Maggie was an incredible supporter of the Dynamo and Dash, both by advocating for wider coverage and taking it upon herself to highlight the individuals affiliated with the Club. The Lafayette, La., native and Ole Miss alumnus was a passionate and beloved Houston journalist who loved what she did and always put her heart and soul into her stories.

Please see below for additional scholarship details:

Application submission window - Feb. 23 through March 31 (winners notified during the week of April 13)

Scholarship amount - $5,000 each (two scholarships available in 2026)

Eligibility - Female high school seniors, college students or graduate students with at least one semester left in their studies and pursuing sports journalism or a related field

The 2025 scholarship winners were Akayla Hughes of the University of Mississippi and Catharina Santos of Texas Tech University.

Maggie McKethan: A Trailblazer in Journalism and Storytelling

Full of creativity and life, Maggie's dedication to storytelling went beyond traditional reporting-she was a visionary producer and journalist who infused every story with energy, heart and a touch of fun. Whether she was reporting on the latest Houston sports or crafting entertaining news segments, Maggie had a way of making every piece feel engaging and accessible. A proud 2012 graduate of the University of Mississippi, she carried her Louisiana charm and fearless work ethic into everything she did, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and those who had the privilege of working alongside her.

At FOX 26, she played a pivotal role in shaping "Houston's Morning Show" and launching the groundbreaking "Isiah Factor Uncensored."

Throughout her career, Maggie was at the forefront of major events, from reporting live during Hurricane Harvey to delivering in-depth coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. She was instrumental in producing playoff and World Series specials for the Houston Astros from 2017 to 2022, as well as curating engaging content for Thursday Night Football.

A passionate advocate for soccer, Maggie took it upon herself to highlight Houston Dynamo and Dash through creative social media content, ensuring the city's soccer culture received the attention it deserved.

Maggie's legacy lives on through the stories she told, the lives she touched, and the passion she brought to every project. She was more than a journalist-she was a trailblazer, a mentor and a true pillar of Houston's sports and news community. Her creativity, fearless spirit, and unwavering dedication continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps. Though she is deeply missed, her impact will never fade, as her work and influence will be felt for years to come.







