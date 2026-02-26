FC Cincinnati win Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on aggregate, 13-0

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati dominated O&M FC Wednesday night, defeating the Dominican club 9-0 to win the Round One series by a 13-0 aggregate scoreline to advance to the Champions Cup Round of 16.

The Orange and Blue advance to the Champions Cup Round of 16 to take on Mexican club Tigres UANL in a rematch of last season's Champions Cup Round of 16. FC Cincinnati will host the first leg on Thursday, March 12. Kickoff times for the round and more information will be announced in the coming days.

Cincinnati continued its momentum from the first leg in the Dominican Republic when Kenji Mboma Dem opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Gerardo Valenzuela added a goal of his own in the 27th minute. Two goals in three minutes with an O&M own goal and Tom Barlow's second goal of the Champions Cup gave FC Cincinnati a 4-0 lead by halftime.

Substitute and FC Cincinnati graduate Ademar Chávez quickly added a fifth goal three minutes after the halftime whistle, becoming the youngest player in club history to score for the Orange and Blue. Mboma Dem secured a brace in the 58th minute before Stiven Jimenez added his first-career goal for the club ten minutes later. Alvas Powell, wearing the captain's armband for the first time in his career, added a headed 78th minute goal before Stefan Chirila scored his first-career goal for FC Cincinnati in the 86th minute.

Goalkeeper Evan Louro saved the one shot on goal he faced and secured his second-career clean sheet for FC Cincinnati. The Orange and Blue have not conceded through three matches in all competitions in 2026.

FC Cincinnati hit the road to take on Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 28 at Allianz Field. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on Apple TV, with local radio to be carried on The Project 100.7 FM in English and La Mega 101.5 FM in Spanish.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer on Sunday, March 8 against Toronto FC.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati set a club record for goals scored in a match (9), goal contributions (16), margin of victory. The club's five second-half goals matches the club record for goals scored in a half (9/10/22 vs SJ: 5 second-half goals).

- Three FC Cincinnati players, all FC Cincinnati Academy graduates, scored their first-career goals for FC Cincinnati (Ademar Chávez, Stiven Jimenez, Stefan Chirila).

- At 17 years, 44 days, Ademar Chávez became the youngest goal scorer in club history, surpassing Andrés Dávila's previous record (18 yrs., 187 days) from August 7, 2025 vs Chivas (Leagues Cup).

- Chávez became the ninth player in the club's MLS era (2019-present) to score within three minutes of entering a match as a substitute. He also became the 10th player to score in his debut and the 10th FC Cincinnati Academy graduate to make an appearance for the first team.

- Chávez was one of two players to make their club debut alongside 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection Ayoub Lajhar, who recorded two assists in his debut.

- With three assists, Obinna Nwobodo matched the club record for assists in a match, accomplished four prior times in FC Cincinnati's MLS era (Luciano Acosta: 8/6/22 vs PHI | Brandon Vazquez: 10/9/22 at DC | Luciano Acosta: 6/15/24 at SJ | Evander: 9/20/25 at LA).

- Nwobodo recorded five assists over the two-legged Round One series, surpassing LAFC's Son Heung-min to become this season's leader in assists in the Champions Cup and the club's all-time leader in assists in the competition.

- With two goals and an assist, Kenji Mboma Dem recorded the 18th game in club history with three-plus goal contributions, with at least one goal and one assist.

- Alvas Powell, who scored his second career goal for FC Cincinnati, captained the Orange and Blue for the first time in his sixth season with the club.

AS IT HAPPENED CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 18' (1-0) - Along the outskirts of the 18-yard box, Obinna Nwobodo used his left foot to find a streaking Kenji Mboma Dem into the goal box. Mboma Dem controlled the pass with the outside of his right boot before striking it behind the encroaching O&M goalkeeper.

CIN: Gerardo Valenzuela, GOAL - 27' (2-0) - A Mboma Dem pass created Tom Barlow's attack into the left side of the box near the goal line. Barlow dribbled around a defender before a pass into a crowded box found Nwobodo, whose shot was redirected by Gerardo Valenzuela's right foot into the back of the net.

O&M: OWN GOAL - 33' (3-0) - Cincinnati's lead was extended when a corner generated an O&M FC own goal as Kyle Smith's header redirected off Gabriel Castillo into the net.

CIN: Tom Barlow, GOAL - 35' (4-0) - Tah Brian Anunga's pass from the center circle guided the veteran forward Tom Barlow in towards goal. Only Barlow's finishing touch was required of his right foot to score past the oncoming goalkeeper.

CIN: Ademar Chávez, GOAL - 48' (5-0) - A high-arching pass from Andrei Chirila guided Mboma Dem down the far side of the field. The Dayton Flyer used his left foot to find a dashing Ademar Chávez moving in on goal. The FCC Academy graduate's left foot eloquently bent the ball around the O&M keeper.

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 58' (6-0) - Mboma Dem's second goal was delivered after Stiven Jimenez's pass allowed Mboma Dem to press into the attacking third. He slowed his dribble just outside the goal box, shuffled to the right and tactfully shot the ball off the near post into goal.

CIN: Stiven Jimenez, GOAL - 68' (7-0) - Stiven Jimenez lingered in a dangerous position outside the goal box unmarked before Nwobodo found him waiting at the penalty spot. Jimenez gathered the pass and calmly buried his shot into the bottom left corner of goal for his first FC Cincinnati goal.

CIN: Alvas Powell, GOAL - 78' (8-0) - Ayoub Lajhar dribbled the ball toward the far side of the goal line. He lofted a pass to the back post for a Alvas Powell's header into the back of the net.

CIN: Stefan Chirila, GOAL - 86' (9-0) - Lajhar quickly found Stefan Chirilia, who dribbled the ball into the goal box. The FCC Academy graduate used his left boot to roof the ball past a frozen goal keeper into the upper corner of the net.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs O&M FC Date: February 25, 2026

Competition: Concacaf Champions Cup - Round One, Second Leg

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 11,114

Kickoff: 7:06 p.m. ET

Weather: 42 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 4-5-9

OYM: 0-0-0

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Nwobodo) 18', Gerardo Valenzuela (Nwobodo) 27', Own Goal - Gabriel Castillo 33', Tom Barlow (Anunga) 35', Ademar Chávez (Mboma Dem) 48', Kenji Mboma Dem (Jimenez) 58', Stiven Jimenez (Nwobodo) 68', Alvas Powell (Lajhar) 78', Stefan Chirila (Lajhar) 86'

OYM - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Evan Louro, Kenji Mboma Dem (Ayoub Lajhar 69'), Andrei Chirila, Gilberto Flores, Kyle Smith, Alvas Powell (C), Stiven Jimenez, Tah Brian Anunga (Pavel Bucha 69'), Obinna Nwobodo (Samuel Gidi 83'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Ademar Chávez 46'), Tom Barlow (Stefan Chirila 46')

Substitutes not used: Roman Celentano, Bryan Dowd, Kévin Denkey, Nick Hagglund, Teenage Hadebe, Ayoub Jababri

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

OYM: Iraitz Gelbentzu (Gerald Villar 76'), Angel Melo (C), Julen Olasagasti, Jon Trincado, Emmanuel Cuello (Sergio Abreu 76'), Josue Baez, Isaac Baez (Hector Ramirez 46'), Julen Manterola, Reyvin De La Rosa (Ricardo Sanchez 76'), Anyelo Gomez, Gabriel Castillo

Substitutes not used: Omry Bello, Alexander Romero, Simon Cuello, Sergio Paredes, Jose Matos

Head Coach: Jose Aparicio

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/OYM

Shots: 25 / 6

Shots on Goal: 13 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 4

Offside: 3 / 3

Possession: 58 / 42

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

OYM - Hector Ramirez (Red Card) 82' OYM - Sergio Abreu (Yellow Card) 83'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Katia Garcia

Ast. Referees: Sandra Ramirez, Karen Diaz

Fourth Official: Daniel Quintero VAR: Guillermo Pacheco AVAR: Antony Bravo







