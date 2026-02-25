St. Louis CITY SC Signs Midfielder Chris Durkin to New Contract

Published on February 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC has agreed to a new contract with midfielder Chris Durkin, keeping him at the club through June 2028, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

"We are extremely happy to keep a team-first player like Chris at the club for years to come," said Corey Wray, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. "He's a reliable presence in midfield and brings a strong work ethic, professionalism, and leadership that are invaluable to our group. While we always want to bring in talented players, it means a lot to us to have players who are here and want to continue with our club."

Durkin was acquired by St. Louis via trade with D.C. United ahead of the 2024 season. Since joining the club, he has since made 55 appearances, recording one goal and earning six assists across two seasons. Durkin's first CITY SC strike earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 18 in 2024 against Inter Miami, when the midfielder volleyed home a shot off a bouncing cross. One of his standout performances last season came on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes, when he tallied two assists in CITY SC's 3-1 victory.

Over seven MLS seasons, Durkin has amassed 143 games, registering six goals and 13 assists.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has signed midfielder Chris Durkin to a new contract, keeping him at the club through June 2028, with an option for the 2028-29 season.







