St. Louis CITY SC Signs Venezuelan International Forward Sergio Córdova on Loan

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has acquired 28-year-old Venezuelan international forward Sergio Córdova on loan from BSC Young Boys, one of Switzerland's top clubs, through June 30, 2026. The agreement includes a purchase option. Córdova will occupy an international roster slot and will be classified as a Designated Player for the loan period, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

"Adding Sergio on loan gives us valuable depth and short-term reinforcement while maintaining the flexibility that is important to our long-term plans", said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "We are always looking to maximize the MLS roster mechanisms and putting Sergio in the DP spot will benefit us in several ways while also giving us options moving forward. Beyond that, he brings qualities we value in a striker with his movement, ability to link play, and stretch defenses. We are excited to get him integrated with the group and look forward to what he can add over the coming months."

Córdova comes to St. Louis with a wealth of experience, having played over 250 games across multiple leagues in Europe, North and South America. The Calabozo, Venezuela native began his career with Caracas FC before playing in the Bundesliga for FC Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld. Córdova made his MLS debut with Real Salt Lake (RSL) in a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo and finished the season for RSL with 11 goals in 2022, then went on to feature for Vancouver Whitecaps. The forward also played in Turkey with Alanyaspor, in Russia with FC Sochi and most recently with BSC young Boys in Switzerland.

Internationally, Córdova has represented Venezuela at the senior level 19 times but first notably starring with the U-20 team, earning Player of the Tournament honors at the 2016 Copa de los Andes and scoring four goals at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, including a strike that won Goal of the Tournament.

Across his career, Córdova has already played in other teams with current CITY SC players Simon Becher, Marcel Hartel, Eduard Löwen and Jaziel Orozco.

Sergio Córdova

Position: Forward

Hometown: Calabozo, Venezuela

Date of Birth: August 9, 1997 (28)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 lbs

Previous Teams: BSC Young Boys







