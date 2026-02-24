D.C. United Announces Landmark Multi-Year Partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union

Published on February 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced a multi-year partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union, designating the institution as the exclusive credit union of D.C. United. The agreement represents a significant investment in the club, its supporters, and the broader Washington metropolitan community.

The partnership introduces a series of community-driven initiatives and exclusive member-focused benefits designed to strengthen the connection between Lafayette Federal, its members, D.C. United, and fans across the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

Lafayette Federal Credit Union and D.C. United will jointly launch Financial Literacy Through Sport, a new educational platform featuring three dedicated sessions each year. These programs will connect the business of professional soccer with essential financial topics such as budgeting, digital banking, and saving, equipping youth and families with practical tools to support long-term financial well-being.

The Credit Union will also serve as the presenting sponsor of D.C. United's annual Community Day. The event will include a free community soccer clinic led by D.C. United players, coaches, and executives, as well as an on-site financial literacy workshop hosted by Lafayette Federal. Additional interactive experiences will celebrate and uplift local families and supporters.

"For more than 90 years, Lafayette Federal Credit Union has proudly served the Washington, D.C., community," said B. John Farmakides, President and CEO of Lafayette Federal Credit Union. "Partnering with D.C. United, a club with such a passionate and locally grounded fan base, is a natural extension of our mission. Together, we are committed to creating meaningful community impact through financial education, youth programming, and accessible opportunities for families across the DMV."

D.C. United emphasized the alignment between the organizations' shared values and long-term vision.

"We are excited to welcome Lafayette Federal Credit Union as our exclusive credit union and a key partner in our efforts to unite sport and community," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "Their longstanding presence in the District, their commitment to community investment, and their strength as a leading financial institution make them an ideal partner. The initiatives we are launching together will have a lasting and positive impact on our region."

Lafayette Federal Credit Union is recognized as one of the strongest and most established credit unions in the Washington metropolitan area, serving members for more than nine decades with branches across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The institution is widely regarded for its financial stability, industry leadership, and commitment to member service. As part of the partnership, Lafayette Federal Credit Union will receive prominent brand visibility throughout Audi Field, including Gate A signage and concession-wrap integrations.







