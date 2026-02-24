Whitecaps FC Loan Forward Nelson Pierre to USL Championship Side FC Tulsa

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that forward Nelson Pierre has been loaned to USL Championship club FC Tulsa through the 2026 season.  

Pierre, 20, joined Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) on loan from Philadelphia Union in February 2025 before transferring to the Whitecaps FC first team in June. In 22 MLS NEXT Pro starts, Pierre registered 13 goals and three assists, while scoring one goal in three MLS appearances.

The native of Lebanon, Pennsylvania originally came through the Philadelphia Union academy before signing an MLS Homegrown contract in February 2023.

