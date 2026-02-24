Whitecaps FC Welcome Craftsman Collision as Official Autobody Collision Repair Partner
Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC are excited to welcome Craftsman Collision as the club's Official Autobody Collision Repair Partner through 2027.
"We are very pleased to welcome Craftsman Collision into our Whitecaps FC family," said Aditi Bhatt, Whitecaps FC chief commercial officer. "They are an organization with deep roots in British Columbia who have supported our community for decades, much like our club. We look forward to working together as we begin another very exciting season."
Craftsman Collision and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are both proudly Canadian brands built on strong family values and a deep commitment to their communities. Both organizations prioritize trust, integrity, and long-term relationships-values that resonate with families across the country.
"As BC's favourite family-owned body shop, partnering with Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a natural fit," said Rick Hatswell, president and chief executive officer of Craftsman Collision. "Their strong sense of family - from the club to the fans - reflects the values that guide us in communities across the province. We're proud to support their impact on and off the pitch."
As part of the partnership, Craftsman Collision will sponsor the turfboni at all Whitecaps FC home matches, as well as a Save of the Month. Fans should also stay tuned for a VIP matchday experience contest to come later this season.
For more information on Craftsman Collision, visit craftsmancollision.com.
