Inter Miami CF and Publix Super Markets Renew Longstanding Partnership as the Club's Official Supermarket

Inter Miami CF today announced a multi-year extension of its longstanding partnership with Publix Super Markets, the Club's Official Supermarket. The renewal reinforces a shared commitment to serving the community and enhancing the fan experience across South Florida.

First established during the club's inaugural 2020 season, the agreement reflects the strong alignment between two organizations deeply connected to the region. It comes at a pivotal moment for Inter Miami as the Club prepares to open its new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park, following its 2025 MLS Cup title.

Through the extension, Publix will feature prominently at Miami Freedom Park as the terrace entitlement partner for the "Publix Terrace", a dedicated space designed to enhance the matchday atmosphere and bring fans closer to the action. Publix will also maintain a strong presence at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with permanent branding on the Southeast stand and concourse known as the "Publix Corner".

As one of the Club's Official Partners, Publix will continue to support the fan experience through activations in the Fan Zone, exclusive giveaways and select matchday takeovers throughout the season. Beyond the stadium, Publix and Inter Miami CF will continue collaborating on community initiatives and events focused on bringing people together across South Florida.

Since 2020, the two organizations have partnered on a range of community efforts, including holiday food distributions, grocery assistance programs for families in need and fan-focused experiences that support the local community.

"Publix has been a great ally for Inter Miami CF since the Club's inception and throughout our continued growth," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "They've shared in some of our Club's biggest milestones, so continuing this journey together through our long-term partnership renewal is very meaningful. It speaks to the deep trust between our organizations and a shared commitment to our future together at Miami Freedom Park. We remain focused on creating meaningful experiences for our fans and making a lasting impact across South Florida."

"At Publix, being a good neighbor is central to who we are, and this partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve," said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix Super Markets. "Inter Miami CF has become an important part of South Florida's sports landscape, and we are proud to continue supporting the club, its fans and community initiatives as this next chapter begins at Miami Freedom Park."

