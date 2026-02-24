San Jose Earthquakes Launch Year 4 of Quakes Community Coaching Course Presented by Udemy

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are proud to launch Year 4 of the Quakes Community Coaching Course (QC3) presented by Udemy, a flagship grassroots initiative designed to equip local youth coaches with the tools, mindset, and leadership skills to better serve players and families across the Bay Area.

Now entering its fourth year, the Quakes Community Coaching Course continues to build on its mission of strengthening the foundation of youth soccer through education, mentorship, and character development. Participants will receive direct access to the Quakes Academy and its development methodology. This year's program will be presented by Udemy, deepening the course's commitment to coach development through structured personal and professional learning.

As part of the 2026 curriculum, each participant will complete a designated personal development course through Udemy to help ensure coaches are developing not only tactically, but as leaders, communicators, and mentors. The integration of online learning allows coaches to engage with high-level content at their own pace while applying practical lessons directly to their teams and communities.

The course will once again feature collaboration with Positive Coaching Alliance, whose proven character-based coaching framework remains a cornerstone of the program. PCA's continued partnership ensures that QC3 participants receive best-in-class training in fostering positive team culture, leadership, and athlete development.

Graduates of the Quakes Community Coaching Course have become the backbone of several Earthquakes community initiatives. Alumni now serve as Saturday Night Lights coaches, lead grassroots clinics across the region, and help make an impact throughout the Bay Area through soccer. The course is not a standalone education; it is a pipeline that strengthens the broader Quakes community coaching ecosystem.

The program is directed by former MLS player and longtime Earthquakes leader Shea Salinas, who serves as Director of the Quakes Community Coaching Course.

"Coaches are some of the most influential leaders in a young person's life," said Salinas. "Year 4 is about going even deeper; helping coaches grow in their soccer knowledge and in their ability to shape players' character. With Udemy's partnership and PCA's collaboration, we are building more complete coaches who can positively impact players far beyond the field."

Program Overview

The 2026 Quakes Community Coaching Course will run from April through September and include eight total sessions, four in-person and four online.

Timeline

March 15 - Application deadline

March 20 - Applicants notified of acceptance

March 25 - RSVP to course deadline

April 1 - First session prior to a Quakes match at PayPal Park

April through September - Eight sessions (four in-person and four online)

If you're an aspiring coach eager to grow your skills and impact the game, apply at the link below: https://www.sjearthquakes.com/community/quakescommunitycoachingcourse

Benefits

The Quakes Community Coaching Course is completely free to accepted participants. Additional benefits include:

The Quakes will help pay for a subsequent coaching license

- Free Earthquakes tickets to games when a session occurs

A Quakes Community Coaching shirt

A QC3 coaching notebook

Access to a designated personal development course on Udemy focused on leadership and growth

Access to Academy staff and methodology

Applicant Criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

A strong desire to make an impact in people's lives through the sport of soccer

Community members and/or coaches impacting an underrepresented or under-resourced community

All genders welcome

One year of coaching experience or strong coaching aspirations

Willing to commute to PayPal Park approximately once per month

For any questions about the program or to recommend a candidate, please email: communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.







