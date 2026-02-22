San Jose Starts Season With Shutout Victory

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes celebrate win

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes celebrate win(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday night at PayPal Park in their 2026 Major League Soccer season and home opener in front of 16,367 fans.

San Jose struck first in the 42nd minute when Preston Judd headed a corner kick off SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp and Daniel Munie tapped in the rebound to make it 1-0. Then in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, the Earthquakes doubled their advantage when in transition, Niko Tsakiris found Jamar Ricketts on the left wing, whose low cross was finished in the back of the net by a sliding Judd.

Up 2-0 after the break, the Quakes added a third goal in minute 54 when Reid Roberts tracked down a loose ball near the corner flag. He pushed the ball to Beau Leroux in the box, whose cross from the right was tracked down by Munie for a glancing header for the final 3-0 margin. Daniel and the back line, who faced only one shot on goal all game, closed out the match for the first clean sheet of 2026.

The Black and Blue continue their opening homestand on Saturday, Feb. 28, against Atlanta United FC for Grateful Dead Night at PayPal Park, where they will debut The Dead Kit, their new psychedelic secondary jerseys that were designed in collaboration with the iconic Bay Area band. Kickoff will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

With the result, San Jose opens their 2026 MLS regular season with a win and all three points to move to 1-0-0 (3 GF, 0 GA). Sporting Kansas City goes to 0-1-0 (0 GF, 3 GA).

San Jose moves to 28-33-10 (91 GF, 95 GA) against Sporting Kansas City in regular-season play with a 19-9-8 (55 GF, 38 GA) record at home.

Bruce Arena won his 274th regular-season MLS game to extend his league record among head coaches. The late great Sigi Schmid is second with 240.

Tonight's giveaway was 5,000 full-size soccer balls as part of the Quakes' One Ball Can Change a Life campaign to donate at least 15,000 balls to the local community in 2026.

Before the match, there was a special #BayAreaUnite First Kick to celebrate the biggest year in American soccer history with representatives from local pro teams participating in the festivities:

Bay FC - Brandi Chastain

Golden State Warriors - Kelenna Azubuike

San Francisco 49ers - Tom Rathman

San Francisco Giants - Hunter Pence Firing the ceremonial Earthquakes pregame siren as the players walk onto the field was England World Cup legend and longtime Liverpool FC star John Barnes.

The Quakes wore a black "VC" patch on the right shoulder in memory of Head Sporting Strategist Vassili Cremanzidis, who tragically passed away at age 36 earlier this month. Cremanzidis' family flew in from his hometown of Montréal and participated in the starting 11 photo before kickoff.

The Quakes also donned a "USA 250" patch on the chest to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Daniel Munie's first and second goals of the season in the 42nd and 54th minute were his third and fourth career league goals.

Preston Judd's goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time was his first of the season and 12th of his MLS career.

Jamar Ricketts' primary assist in the first minute of first-half stoppage time was his first of the season and fourth of his MLS career.

Niko Tsakiris' secondary assist in the first minute of first-half stoppage time was his first of the season and fourth of his MLS career.

Beau Leroux's 54th-minute primary assist was his first of the season and fifth of his MLS career.

Reid Roberts' 54th-minute secondary assist was his first of the season and fifth of his MLS career.

Daniel earned his first clean sheet of the season and 10th of his MLS career.

Jonathan González, a Bay Area native from Santa Rosa, made his Earthquakes debut in the 83rd minute, replacing Beau Leroux.

San Jose Earthquakes 3 - 0 Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 51°F Mostly Clear

Attendance: 16,367

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Daniel Munie

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

AR1: Chris Wattam

AR2: Jeffrey Swartzel

4th Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Daniel Munie (unassisted) 42'

SJ (2-0) - Preston Judd (Jamar Ricketts, Niko Tsakiris) 45+1'

SJ (3-0) - Daniel Munie (Beau Leroux, Reid Roberts) 54'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 36'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); DeJuan Jones (Vítor Costa 71'), Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Ronaldo Vieira (C) (Ian Harkes 66'), Beau Leroux (Jonathan Gonzalez 83'), Niko Tsakiris; Jamar Ricketts (Paul Marie 83'), Ousseni Bouda, Preston Judd (Jack Skahan 71').

Substitutes not used: Francesco Montali (GK), Nonso Adimabua, Nick Fernandez, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 44.9%; SHOTS: 18; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 15; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 16; xG: 3.9

SPORTING KANSAS CITY: John Pulskamp (GK); Ian James, Justin Reynolds (Kwaku Agyabeng 38'), Wyatt Meyer, Jayden Reid; Manu Garcia, Jake Davis, Jacob Bartlett, Calvin Harris (Taylor Calheira 90+1'), Shapi Suleymanov (Jansen Miller 68'); Dejan Joveljic (C).

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland (GK), Ethan Bartlow, Shane Donovan, Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Cielo Tschantret.

POSS.: 55.1%; SHOTS:7; SOG: 1; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 12; xG: 0.5

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On starting the 2026 season with a victory:

"I think opening at home, it's important to get three points, and we accomplished that. The performance wasn't perfect, but it was a good performance. It's a performance that gives our team confidence and we can continue to grow as a team. Next week, we have a very good opponent in Atlanta [United FC], and that'll be challenging. Hopefully we can get better over the next week and be able to deal with it."

On the team's defensive performance tonight:

"We're pretty athletic in the back. We have good pace. I thought Reid Roberts and [Daniel] Munie were very good. Our outside back played well. [Ronaldo] Vieira is a good, solid player in the central part of midfield. Defensively, we're pretty solid against a team that, to their credit, they move the ball pretty well. They weren't that dangerous in the final third, but they're a possession team, and they made us work."

On defender Daniel Munie scoring a brace tonight:

"If you told me Daniel Munie was going to score two goals tonight, I would have told you you're crazy. The corner kick, the first one was just simple instincts and understanding his role on corners here. The second one was just in the right position in front of the goal, and a very good header."

On Preston Judd and the remaining forwards picking up the scoring slack from last season:

"He's a classic target type of No. 9, but he scores goals. Last year he had seven goals-I think statistically it was something like not even 700 minutes-so he probably was a more prolific goalscorer than the players we lost, so we know he can score goals. We think [Ousseni] Bouda has that potential that well, and hopefully we're going to get some goalscoring out of Timo Werner when he arrives."

"If you don't give up goals, you don't have to score 60 goals. And when you score 60 goals, you should win more games. And when you concede 60-something goals, it doesn't add up real well. Defending well is certainly a priority, and I think we're capable of getting goals."

On the anticipation of Timo Werner's arrival:

"Hopefully he's going to make our team better. We'll continue to try to improve our roster. The reason we didn't do much in the offseason was because we felt that this group of players that we have has great potential. In time, they'll be very good players. I think you saw some of that tonight."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DANIEL MUNIE

On opening the season with a win:

"It's great. You want to start the season off with three points, especially at home in front of our fans. I feel like this is going to be a good reason why you guys should show up every single game, and we're going to need you guys to support throughout the whole year. And like I said earlier, it's going to be important to win all the games at home and win three points. It's a good start, and it feels good."

On scoring a brace:

"The goals are great, but I think most importantly, getting a shutout was probably most important, especially after last year, we didn't get many shutouts. Especially starting off the season right, and it showed in preseason, when we got a few shutouts throughout preseason. I think that's very important, and it's going to be important for us going forward."

"It's a good service, good delivery from our teammates, and good, hard runs from everyone. I think a lot of goals come from inside the six-[yard box]. It doesn't have to be pretty. Getting a gritty goal, as my boy Preston [Judd] would always say. Very happy on the score."

On Ronaldo Vieira as the new captain:

"Rony was the captain tonight. He's a guy that has a lot of experience, and a guy that we're going to lean on throughout the whole year and help us with his leadership. I think we got a lot of guys in our locker room that can lead the team, and I think we have a fun, energetic group. It's going to be exciting to watch."

On the success of playing in a different formation from the 2025 season:

"We did change formation. We were in three back last year and moved to a four now. I think it worked well throughout preseason. We have a good connection right now, and I'm very happy with how it transpired today. I think we didn't really give up too many chances either. I feel like we kind of kept the play in front of us. It's a good job shifting, good communication, because you're going to need communication from everyone; it's not just the back six. I think it's going to be also the front guys working there, working their tails off. It took every single one of us good effort from everyone. I'm looking forward to how the year goes."

On Niko Tsakiris' confidence on the field:

"It's great. We have a lot of confidence in him, and we know what he can do, what he's capable of. He maybe didn't get as many minutes as he wanted last year, but maybe he has something to prove. I feel like he's doing a great job, and I feel like the whole team has a lot of confidence and in him. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do, because he can do so much for us."

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.