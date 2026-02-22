Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Kicking off their 16th MLS season, the Portland Timbers earned a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew at Providence Park on Saturday night. After Columbus took an early lead, Felipe Mora scored Portland's first goal of the season to equalize. Antony gave the Timbers the lead in the 20th minute of the match, but Columbus would then equalize before halftime. Portland's game-winning goal came in the dying minutes of the match from Ariel Lassiter, securing three points to start the season.

Goal Scorers and Playmakers

Three Portland players scored in the Timbers' win tonight, while five tallied an assist. Felipe Mora scored the Timbers first goal of the season, marking his 45th career goal for Portland. With Portland's second goal of the match, Antony tallied his 15th goal with the Timbers. Notably, Antony has scored in three straight home openers for Portland, after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps on February 23, 2025, and notching a brace against the Colorado Rapids on February 24, 2024. Ariel Lassiter recorded the game-winning goal, his first in MLS competition for the Green and Gold. Chara tallied his 36th career assist in the match, while Gage Guerra recorded his first goal contribution in MLS regular season play with an assist tonight. Newcomer Cole Bassett registered his first assist for Portland and his 24th all time in MLS. Kevin Kelsy and Jimer Fory both registered an assist on the game-winning goal.

League Record 400 Starts and 16 Seasons for Diego Chara

Starting in today's match, Diego Chara logged his 400th MLS regular season start for the Timbers. Chara's just the ninth player in league history to reach that milestone and the first to start all 400 with one club. Chara's 400 starts are the most among all active field players in MLS. Notably, Chara is the first player in league history to appear in 16 seasons with one club.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CLB - Wessam Abou Ali, 6th minute: Wessam Abou Ali picked up a loose ball in the Timbers' defensive third, cut inside at the top of the box and drilled a low shot into the right corner of the goal.

POR - Felipe Mora (Gage Guerra, Diego Chara), 14th minute: Diego Chara played an aerial ball into the box for Gage Guerra, who volleyed it on once more into the center of the six-yard box. Felipe Mora finished the play with a powerful volley from close range.

POR - Antony (Cole Bassett), 20th minute: Building through the center of the field, Cole Bassett played the ball wide for Antony on the right wing. Antony took a touch into the box and placed a low driven shot inside of the far post.

CLB - Diego Rossi (Wessam Abou Ali), 44th minute: Receiving a square pass in the center of the field, Diego Rossi took a touch and fired a shot into the left upper 90 of the net.

POR - Ariel Lassiter (Kevin Kelsy, Jimer Fory), 88th minute: Jimer Fory crossed the ball into the box, where Kevin Kelsy headed the ball down towards the penalty spot for Ariel Lassiter to strike with a low left-footed shot past the keeper.

Notes

The Timbers kicked off their 16th MLS campaign.

Portland is 9-3-4 all time in Providence Park openers.

Felipe Mora scored the Timbers first goal of the season.

It marked Mora's 45th career goal for Portland.

Antony tallied his 15th goal with the Timbers.

Notably, Antony has scored in three straight home openers for Portland, after scoring against Vancouver on February 23, 2025, and notching a brace against the Colorado Rapids on February 24, 2024.

Ariel Lassiter recorded the game-winning goal, his first for the Green and Gold.

Starting in today's match, Diego Chara logged his 400th MLS regular season start for the Timbers.

Chara's just the ninth player in league history to reach that milestone and the first to start all 400 with one club.

Chara's 400 starts are the most among all active field players in MLS.

Notably, Chara is the first player in league history to appear in 16 seasons with one club.

Chara tallied his 36th career assist in the match.

Gage Guerra recorded his first goal contribution in MLS regular season play with an assist tonight.

Cole Bassett, Alex Bonetig and Brandon Bye all made their debuts in Green and Gold.

Bassett registered his first assist for Portland and his 24th all time in MLS.

Kevin Kelsy and Jimer Fory both registered an assist on the game-winning goal.

Tonight's match marked Portland's 500th in MLS and 250th at Providence Park.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 28, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast on Apple TV in English and Spanish and local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-0-0, 3pts) vs. Columbus Crew (0-1-0, 0pts)

February 21, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 1 3

Columbus Crew 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

CLB: Abou Ali, 6

POR: Mora (Guerra, Chara), 14

POR: Antony (Bassett), 20

CLB: Rossi (Abou Ali, Amundsen), 44

POR: Lassiter (Kelsy, Fory), 88

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bye (caution), 29

CLB: Abou Ali (caution), 58

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D Bonetig (K. Miller, 84), D Fory, M Chara Š, M Bassett, F Antony (Ortiz, 84), F Mora (Kelsy, 73), F Velde (Smith, 90), F Guerra (Lassiter, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sulte, D E. Miller, D Jura, F Santos

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Mora, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Velde, 2); FOULS: 5 (five players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

CLB: GK Schulte, D Herrera, D Camacho (Cheberko, 73), D Zawadzki, D Amundsen, M Habroune (Bangoura, 73), M Chambost (Sejdic, 25), F Picard (Gazdag, 82), F Arfsten, F Rossi, F Abou Ali (Thiare, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Hagen, D Ruvalcaba, M Brown, M Presthus

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Rossi, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Rossi, Abou Ali, 2); FOULS: 6 (Bangoura, Abou Ali, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Kevin Lock, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 22,210

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.