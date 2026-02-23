Fernández Mercau Lifts New York City FC to Draw in Opener

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC opened their 2026 MLS season with a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy. After falling behind early, Pascal Jansen's side responded in the second half as Nicolás Fernández Mercau converted a penalty to level the score following Emiro Garcés' red card. Despite late pressure and several chances, New York City had to settle for a point.

Match Recap

New York City FC's 2026 MLS Regular Season started on the West Coast on Sunday night with a game against the LA Galaxy.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen handed a debut to new signing Kai Trewin, while former New York City homegrown Justin Haak lined up in midfield for the Galaxy after making an offseason switch to the West Coast.

Unfortunately, the visitors fell behind inside the opening five minutes after João Klauss stroked home a low pass from Marco Reus.

The contest quickly settled and in the 15th minute, a well-timed intervention from Aiden O'Neill set New York City away on the counter. Nicolás Fernández Mercau slid Hannes Wolf in down the left flank, but he struggled to get the ball out from under his feet and hit a tame shot wide with his left foot.

Minutes later, Gabriel Pec tested Matt Freese with a low shot straight at the goalkeeper that was eventually cleared by Raul Gustavo. Mercau tried to restore parity from distance just before the half-hour mark, but his ambitious effort failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Reus was handed the chance to double the Galaxy's lead from a free kick in the 34th minute, but did not trouble Freese. Mercau then went much closer in the 39th minute after Hannes Wolf cut the ball back to him. His low, driven effort was goal-bound but blocked by a Galaxy defender.

In first-half stoppage time, Pec drew a great save from Freese after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box and wrapping a curled shot across goal.

After the break, Agustín Ojeda tried to get New York City back in the game but saw his effort blocked by Jakob Glesnes.

The match swung decisively in New York City's favor in the 66th minute when Fernández Mercau was brought down in the box, earning a penalty.

The challenge also drew a second yellow for Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés, reducing the visitors to ten men.

Mercau stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to level the score.

One almost became two minutes later when Kevin O'Toole made a driving run from left back that culminated in a shot that just whistled past the post.

Jansen turned to his bench for the first time in the 74th minute as Keaton Parks made a welcome return to the team after injury and replaced O'Neill.

Parks went close to putting New York City ahead after getting his head to a Fernández Mercau cross, but the ball unfortunately just trickled wide.

In the 80th minute, Drew Baiera was handed an MLS debut when he replaced Tayvon Gray.

Five minutes later, Wolf was given the chance to put New York City ahead but missed the target.

That would prove to be his last involvement of the night as Talles Magno and Jonny Shore entered the game in place of Wolf and Trewin.

In stoppage time, a delightful one-two between Fernández Mercau and Parks allowed the former to curl a beautiful effort toward goal that flew just inches past the post.

That proved to be New York City's final clear opportunity of the night, and the match ended 1-1, with both sides settling for a point.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30PM ET.







