San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal

Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego, CA - San Diego FC (SDFC) opened the 2026 MLS Regular Season with a 5-0 win against CF Montréal in front of a crowd of 25,412 at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC began its second-ever MLS season with a flurry of goals in the first-ever meeting against the Canadian side. Christopher McVey (14th minute), Amahl Pellegrino (45+2), Onni Valakari (54th minute), Marcus Ingvartsen (59th minute) and 18-year-old Right to Dream graduate Bryan Zamblé scored for SDFC. Zamblé, a Right to Dream Academy graduate, scored four minutes after coming on as a substitute to make his professional debut against a Montréal team that finished the match with 10-men after Tomas Aviles was ejected in the 48th minute.

SDFC will next host St. Louis CITY SC on San Diego Sports Night, presented by Dios Azul, on Sunday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive an SDFC football jersey, courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort. Tickets for the match are on sale at www.SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal Scoring Plays:

SD - 1-0 - Christopher McVey (Anders Dreyer), 14th minute: McVey opened the scoring with a header past CF Montréal goalkeeper Thomas Giller. He met a Dreyer corner kick near the six-yard box and directed his header into the net for SDFC's first goal of the 2026 MLS season.

SD - 2-0 - Amahl Pellegrino, 45+2: Pellegrino doubled the lead by converting the rebound off an Anders Dreyer shot that was saved by Giller. Pellegrino collected the loose ball following Giller's diving stop and finished with a right-footed strike seconds before halftime, capping a breakaway that began near midfield.

SD - 3-0 - Onni Valakari (Marcus Ingvartsen), 54th minute: Valakari extended the advantage with a right-footed finish inside the left post after receiving a pass from Ingvartsen.

SD - 4-0- Marcus Ingvartsen (Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino), 59th minute:

Ingvartsen added SDFC's fourth goal with a left-footed strike off a Dreyer cross following a buildup that started with a Pellegrino pass.

SD - 5-0 - Bryan Zamblé (Jeppe Tverskov and Christopher McVey), 85th minute: Zamblé capped the night with a right-footed finish from the center of the box after cutting past a defender to create space.

Postgame Notes:

- SDFC opened the 2026 MLS Regular Season with a 5-0 win against CF Montréal at Snapdragon Stadium in the first-ever meeting between both clubs.

- With tonight's 5-0 win. SDFC has scored 69 MLS regular-season goals and 79 combined regular season and post season goals. The Club has scored 88 goals across all competitions, including five in Leagues Cup and four in Concacaf Champions Cup.

- With tonight's 5-0 win against CF Montréal, SDFC has tied its highest scoring output in Club history (5-3 win at Vancouver on June 25, 2025).

- SDFC had 645 passes completed compared to Montréal's 317.

- SDFC out-possessed Montréal 64 to 36 percent.

- Tonight's result is also the Club's largest margin of victory.

- Tonight's win is also the Club's first home opener win in Club history.

- SDFC has won both of its season openers (2-0 at LA Galaxy on Feb. 23, 2025).

- Tonight's win is also SDFC's 20th MLS Regular Season win.

- SDFC had four players with two goal contributions tonight.

o Anders Dreyer - Two (2) assists

o Marcus Ingvartsen - One (1) goal, one (1) assist.

o Christopher McVey - One (1) goal, one (1) assist

o Amahl Pellegrino - One (1) goal, one (1) assist

- Defender Christopher McVey scored SDFC's first goal of the 2026 MLS Season.

- McVey also scored his third goal with SDFC and his fifth MLS Regular Season career goal.

- Forward Anders Dreyer recorded his first and second assists of the 2026 MLS Regular Season (25 across all competitions and 21 in MLS play) during McVey's goal.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS Regular Season and his fourth MLS Regular Season goal of his SDFC career.

- Pellegrino now has seven goals for SDFC across all competitions, and 12 MLS Regular Season goals (15 MLS career goals across all competitions).

- Pellegrino added an assist on a goal by Marcus Ingvartsen for his second goal contribution of the night.

- Ingvartsen scored his third MLS goal and his third with SDFC. Ingvartsen also had an assist on a goal by Onnni Valakari, his second assist with SDFC.

- Ingvartsen's last goal prior to tonight was on Aug. 17, 2025 against the SJ Earthquakes in the 2025 regular season.

- Valakari scored his fifth goal in MLS and his seventh with SDFC across all competitions.

- Winger and Right to Dream Academy graduate Bryan Zamblé scored his first professional goal tonight four minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. The 18-year-old came on as a substitute for Pellegrino in the 81st minute.

- Zamblé's goal marked the 88th goal across all competitions in SDFC history (69 MLS Regular Season, 10 MLS Playoffs, 5 Leagues Cup, and 4 Concacaf Champions Cup).

- With his two goal contributions tonight, Dreyer now has a team-high 25 assists, including 23 from 2025 during the club's inaugural season.

- Dreyer now has a combined 40 MLS career starts with SDFC.

- Dreyer and Valakari are the only two players to feature in all 35 of SDFC's regular season and five post-season matches for a total of 39 MLS career appearances.

- Goalkeeper and San Diego native Duran Ferree made his first career MLS and SDFC start, registering just his second appearance for the Club tonight. In his first-ever MLS appearance for SDFC, he came on in the 80th minute of the 2025 Audi MLS Playoffs Western Conference Final against Vancouver Whitecaps on Nov. 29, 2025.

- Ferree, SDFC's first-ever player signing, had his first career clean sheet tonight with two saves. He now has four career MLS saves. He recorded two saves in the Western Conference final against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

- Defender Kieran Sargeant made his MLS debut tonight as part of the Starting XI and made his third appearance for the Club. Sargeant made his SDFC debut in a 4-1 win in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Leg One match on Feb. 3 as a second half substitute. He also came on as a substitute in the second leg of that series on Feb. 10.

- Defender Osvald Søe also made his first MLS appearance on the SDFC 20-man roster tonight. Søe was available on the bench during Leg 2 of the Concacaf Champions Cup match against Pumas.

- Defender Manu Duah made his 18th MLS start and 19th MLS appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 25 appearances with the Club across all competitions, including three 2025 Leagues Cup and three Concacaf Champions Cup matches.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven made his first appearance for SDFC tonight since playing in the 2025 Leagues Cup against C.F. Pachuca on July 29, 2025. Prior to tonight, his last MLS was on July 25, 2025 against Nashville SC.

Match Information

2026 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC vs. CF Montréal

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD - (1-0) - Christopher McVey (Assisted by Anders Dreyer), 14'

SD - (2-0) - Amahl Pellegrino, 45+2

SD - (3-0) - Onni Valakari (Assisted by Marcus Ingvartsen), 54'

SD - (4-0) -Marcus Ingvartsen (Assisted by Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino), 59'

SD - (5-0) - Bryan Zamblé (Assisted by Jeppe Tverskov and Christopher McVey), 85'

Misconduct Summary:

MON - Victor Loturi (caution, 5')

MON - Tomas Aviles (ejection, 48')

SD - Christopher McVey (caution, 62')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Duran Ferree; D Luca Bombino (Oscar Verhoeven, 71'), D Wilson Eisner, D Manu Duah, D Kieran Sargeant; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Pedro Soma, 71'); F Amahl Pellegrino (Bryan Zamblé, 81'), F Marcus Ingvartsen, F Anders Dreyer.

Substitutes Not Used: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Ian Pilcher, D Osvald Søe, M David Vazquez, M Bryce Duke, F Alex Mighten

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES; 2

CF MONTRÉAL: GK Thomas Giller; D Tomas Aviles, D Efrain Morales, D Samuel Piette -C- (Matty Longstaff, 46'); D Victor Loturi; M Olger Escobar (Brandan Craig, 51'), M Brayan Vera; F Prince Owusu, M Dagur Thorhalisson, M Hennadi Synchuk (Wikelman Carmona, 46'); M Bode Hidalgo.

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sebastian Breza, D Jalen Neal, F Kwado Opoku, M Ivan Jaime, F Daniel Rios, D Aleksandr Guboglo.

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 65-degrees, Clear

Attendance: 25,412

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On getting a victory with contributions from all three position groups and the performance of two young debutants:

"Yeah, let's start with that, because we always talk about having a big squad mentality and trusting the next guy up, and that's what we did with Duran, and I think he just played a phenomenal game. So brave on the ball and really proud of him, shutout, you know, 19 years old, amazing. And then Bryan [Zamblé] getting in the game and scoring a goal. I think that would be really important for his confidence, but also I think it's so important to show what we said in the past, that we're a big club. Because it's not just San Diego, it's entire Right to Dream Community. Him starting being scouted in Ivory Coast, going through the academy in Ghana, then into IA, now to us, and future is bright for him, and he's really happy, we're happy for him. And then the team, I think we did a great job of solving the puzzle, the what can be a very frustrating puzzle of man marking, and because it feels like it's not working a lot because it's so aggressive, but we just stayed committed to the plan and in terms of how we could create space so that we can then attack it. And then, I think we did a good job getting a set piece goal, which is something that we focused on this year, is how can we use the set pieces to unlock games. And overall, just really happy for the group. At the same time, this is just one step in a very long journey that we're going to have this year."

On keeping their foot on the gas in the match:

"Yeah, it's what we're really trying to instill in the culture of the club. That when we have one, we want two. When we have two, we want three, and so on and so on. And that goes for when you're winning or you're losing, it doesn't matter. Just that hunger to want more and that starts in the training environment, and these guys, they have so much respect for the training environment. You know, when you have a locker room full, full of people who are 100% committed to the cause and to doing the work these, these moments are possible."

On what it means to him personally to see the young guys produce:

"Well, on a human level, you're just so happy for them, because you're always rooting for every single guy in that locker room, you know. Especially when they're just so committed to being a team player, whether they play or not. So, when they get their chance, you really want it for them. And so it's always extra special when they get their chance, and then it goes well for them. And then, from a coach perspective, I think it just gives you a sense of pride for the environment that's being developed, not by me, but by everybody who's involved. And that starts with ownership, fans, entire staff and the players, and it makes you proud of that we're developing environment that can set conditions for young players to come in and have impacts. And I think when I was first hired, I mentioned that young players that have talent, and commitment and motivation will always pleasantly surprise you, and it's also nice when that comes true."

On 19-year-old GK Duran Ferree's calmness under pressure when playing out of the back:

"I think one of his superpowers, when I- listen to make it in this world of football as a player, you got to have, you got to have a lot of things. But one thing I think you have to have is a special quality, at least one, multiple ones help you out more. But one thing that he does have is, the moment will never be too big for him. He's, he's calm and composed in all situations. And we knew exactly what we were going to get from him, in that sense. And then the other surprise that I think for me is like the unknowns, because he hasn't been tested. But how he took that corner, you know? He took a couple crosses and commanding the box like, okay...now, now we're talking about something else too there. But his, his calmness has set the tone. Because easily, it could have become a more frantic game and he was just a massive advantage for us."

SDFC FORWARD AMAHL PELLEGRINO

On his goal contributions and being back to MLS competition:

"Really nice to be back, back home here with this fantastic atmosphere. We missed this of course, we had the game in CONCACAF, but now with the league and everything, now we have something to look forward to on the weekends and just want to say to the staff that's having this pitch, what amazing job they have done. The pitch was so nice to play on, and we really enjoyed playing home here today."

On if he's more comfortable in a second season:

"Yeah, since I came here in America to San Jose, I have been playing out of what the style I'm used to, and this fits me much better. But when you been in and out and haven't been playing consistent for one and a half years, of course, it can take a little bit time, and I'm not 18 years anymore, so my body have to adapt to play games and stuff, but I feel really good, and it's really cool to play with this place. It's a lot of talent in this team and how we play and train every week. It's an honor to be a part of this."

On staying hungry despite having a lead and dominating:

"It's the mentality this team has built from day one to come to training every day to become a better football player and a person. I think that's the key. We win today, 5-0, and I think we'll come in tomorrow and be really good, prepared for the guys that will have our training and the other guys that will have recovery. But everyone is hungry to show themselves and to be part of this team. So, I think the mentality is the key here, and everyone is coming in every day to become a better player."

SDFC MIDFIELDER ANÍBAL GODOY

On the match being favorable on the offensive side and how the midfield play came along:

"Yeah, I think it is a difficult game, more like in the first 15 minutes, you know, because they come to press, one against one. But I think we, we are training every week, play against the press, you know. I think we're doing really well. We have the patience, we have the compulsion with the ball and, and we're talking about, it's only one play, you know, if we do it, the one play, right, I think the game is open, and this is what we're doing."

On how it felt to start a new MLS season after already playing in Concacaf Champions Cup:

"I think really good, because we have really good rest, one week rest, you know, after we play against Pumas, I think the team training really well, and everybody have really good focus, you know, for this first game, I think the more important thing is the fans. I think they created a really good environment here, you know, I think they put a lot of pressure inside the field. I think we use them also, I think they are big part of the success of the San Diego team."

On what the team did very well and what the team can improve on:

"I think we have to be clear a little bit more in their transition. I think when we lose the ball, I think sometimes we are a little bit open, but I think the energy of the team to try to recover the ball back is really, is really good. It's great. I think this is more important. But I think, you know, this is no like, big thing we can training this during the week, but I think we have to take care of this situation little bit more."

SDFC GOALKEEPER DURAN FERREE

On keeping a clean sheet in his first MLS start as the club's first ever signing:

"Yeah, it's very special. You know, it's a full circle moment for me. I started my career in San Diego three years ago, with San Diego Loyal. And being able to make steps throughout my career and make my official start with MLS, is really special. I could thank my teammates, coaches, my family, and of course, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

On his clearance rushing out of the box in the first half:

"Yeah, for me, we practice those moments, every day in training. It takes time, it takes perfection. So, when I saw this opportunity, I knew what to do, and it worked out well."

On coming up through San Diego Loyal:

"I'm super grateful for Loyal. They gave me faith that I had the ability to be at the highest level. They put faith in my ability, then in my future. So, I'm very appreciative for what they've done for me and I'll always remember that step in my career."

On if he's still in touch with Landon:

"Yeah, for sure. Every so often, the ownership will reach out, and it's a very healthy relationship, so I'm very appreciative."

On his performance and clean sheet in his first start:

"The result was huge. I think for me personally, you know, first game, getting the feel of it. I definitely think I could have been sharper in some areas, but really good takeaways from today, and it's positive, positive day."

On getting to play at Snapdragon for the first time, after not having a local pro club to dream of playing for as a kid:

"Yeah, like you said, when I was in the academy, there's really no vision to be a professional. You know, I was in the Academy of Surf, and they brought me up all the way to Loyal. And you know, it was a very bumpy road, I would say, because it was so unpredictable what would happen. I went to Denmark, came back on loan to Orange County, all these teams, and all that time and patience led up to this moment. So, I'm very appreciative about that journey."

Anybody from Surf or Del Norte in attendance tonight?

"For sure. So much support from my goalie coaches, past Academy directors. It was awesome. It was awesome."

On staying poised while playing out from the back:

"Well, that's how I grew up. I grew up in an academy where we wanted to play out the back and I think this style of play fits me the best. I mean, I've been doing this since I was a child. So, I think, I also learned how to move on from mistakes very quickly. So, I think that's a superpower of mine."







