MLS Regular Season Kicks off Next Saturday

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The moment everyone has been anticipating is almost here! San Diego FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium for the Club's 2026 MLS regular season Home Opener, presented by Jameson on Saturday, February 21. This is where the season begins; the Flow ritual continues, and the city comes together as one to watch SDFC take on CF Montréal.

Ready for another legendary season? Lock in your seats now before it's too late. Don't miss the action at Snapdragon Stadium-bring your friends and family.

SDFC finished first in the West for the Club's inaugural season and wrapped up their first season at the Western Conference Finals. With players who signed long-term commitments to the Club, including Anders Dreyer and Jeppe Tverskov, the squad is preparing to return to Snapdragon Stadium.

You, the fans, showed up all season long and we can't wait to do it all again. Let's make season two legendary and lift our scarves to cheer on the Chrome and Azul as the Club takes on CF Montréal for the first time!

In addition to a legendary first season, the Club put on an electric performance Tuesday night in their debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Pumas UNAM in a 4-1 victory. SDFC stepped on the pitch for the first time in an international tournament on February 3 and scored four unanswered goals at Snapdragon Stadium. Looking to build on that momentum, the Club returns home for one of the most anticipated matches.

Want to join us all season long? Don't miss a second, become a 2026 Season Ticket Member and experience the entire 2026 season. Member benefits include the ability to exchange tickets, 10% off food and beverage, Apple TV, 20% off merch, 30% off parking, exclusive Member events, and more!







