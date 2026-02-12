Timbers Host Annual Log Blessing February 15 at Providence Park to Kick off Stadium's 100th Anniversary

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will kick off their 16th MLS season and launch the yearlong celebration of Providence Park's 100th anniversary with their annual log blessing on Sunday, February 15. The event is open to the public and will begin at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific) at the Gate F plaza on the corner of SW 20th Ave. and Morrison St.

Fans are invited to join Timber Jim, Timber Joey, and the Timbers Army for a traditional Irish blessing of the Victory Log, grown and provided by Hampton Lumber, a local, family owned wood products company that has supplied sustainably sourced Victory Logs to the club since 2017.

Portland's Providence Park, the home of the Portland Timbers, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. A generational symbol of civic pride, Providence Park has played host to some of the region's most memorable sporting and entertainment events and has served as the cherished home to Portland's professional soccer for 50 years. Opened in 1926 as Multnomah Civic Stadium, the stadium is celebrated as one of the most historic sporting venues in the United States and is amongst the oldest venues in Major League Soccer.

The Timbers will open their 2026 MLS campaign at Providence Park on Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), hosting Eastern Conference opponent Columbus Crew. The full Timbers 2026 schedule is available at www.timbers.com.







