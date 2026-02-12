Houston Dynamo FC Hire Club Legend Wade Barrett as Vice President of Community Engagement

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced the hire of Club legend, former captain and three-time MLS Champion Wade Barrett as the Club's Vice President of Community Engagement.

Barrett returns to the Dynamo after a distinguished career with the Club that spans more than a decade. He was a foundational member of the Dynamo's inaugural teams from 2006-09, serving as captain and helping lead the Club to back-to-back MLS Cup championships in its first two seasons. Following his playing career, Barrett remained with the organization in a coaching capacity from 2010-16, including interim head coach during the 2016 season, further cementing his legacy as one of the most influential figures in Club history.

In his new role, Barrett will oversee the HDFC's community-focused efforts, including Dynamo and Dash Charities, youth soccer partnerships, community engagement initiatives and alumni programming. His appointment reflects the Club's continued investment in building meaningful, lasting connections throughout Houston, while honoring the people and programs that have shaped its identity.

"It is an honor to welcome Wade Barrett back to the Houston Dynamo to fill this vital role at such a pivotal time for our sport," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "Wade has been an ambassador for soccer in Houston for more than two decades. His experience with the Dynamo, MLS and U.S. Soccer combined with his deep understanding of the Houston community make him uniquely qualified to deepen our connections with schools, youth clubs and alumni across the city."

"This Club and this city have meant so much to me for such a long time," said Barrett. "The Houston Dynamo were built on connection, pride and belief, and those values still matter today. I'm honored to return in this role and help strengthen the relationships between the Club and the communities that support it. This is about giving back, creating access to the game and making sure soccer continues to be a positive force for families across Houston."

Following his time with the Dynamo, Barrett spent the past eight years leading the Houston-area operations of Soccer Shots, one of the nation's largest youth soccer programs, including serving as the organization's Executive Director since 2018. In that role, he focused on introducing the game to young players in a fun, inclusive and educational environment, further expanding his impact on youth development and grassroots soccer in the region.

Barrett's return marks an evolution for the Club as it continues to strengthen its roots in Houston, reinforce its commitment to community impact and position itself for a new era of growth for soccer in the city. Barrett is the second Dynamo alumni and member of the 2006 and 2007 MLS Cup championship teams in an active leadership role, with President of Soccer Pat Onstad joining the Club in 2021. Barrett replaces former Executive Director of Dynamo and Dash Charities, Valerie Holland, who has moved to a new role within Dynamo soccer operations after more than a decade with the organization. Barrett will work closely with Holland, as well as the HDFC executive team, ownership, Charities board members, Club partners and community leaders.

HDFC is committed to ensuring accessibility and connectivity with a variety of ongoing programs including Futbolito in the City, Goals for Girls, Youth Soccer Partners, Ticket Assist, College Student Pass and family-focused experiences, as well efforts to highlight and support military and veterans, first responders and those fighting cancer.







