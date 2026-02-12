More Than 21,000 Tickets Already Sold for Whitecaps FC Home Opener

VANCOUVER, BC - With just over one week to go, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that more than 21,000 tickets have already been sold for the club's 2026 MLS season opener. The defending Western Conference champion 'Caps will kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 21 at BC Place. For more information on tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

"2025 was a breakthrough season for our club, and we're excited to build on that momentum this year," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC Chief Executive Officer. "We've raised the bar and set ambitious goals as we prepare to compete in multiple competitions. Our journey begins in Costa Rica in the Concacaf Champions Cup next Wednesday, and we can't wait to welcome our fans back to BC Place on Saturday, February 21."

In addition to the home opener, more than 21,000 tickets have already been sold for the club's second league home match against Canadian rivals Toronto FC on February 28.

More than 3,200 new season ticket members have joined Whitecaps FC for the 2026 season, with over 14,400 total members. The 'Caps are coming off a 2025 season that saw more than 600,000 fans come to matches and watch parties at BC Place. This was the first time in club history that the club had back-to-back seasons with over 500,000 fans.

On Wednesday, the new Coastal Jersey had a record launch day for sales at the Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown.

The Coastal Jersey is now available at the Whitecaps FC Official Store in Gastown, online at whitecapsfc.com/store, or at mlsstore.com for international shipping Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen enters his second season at the helm, with the Blue & White keen to build on a fourth straight TELUS Canadian Championship title, a first ever Western Conference title, and runs to the finals of both the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup.

This year's roster features 24 returning players, led by global football icon Thomas Müller, who embarks on his first full season in Vancouver. The squad also includes all four 2025 MLS All-Stars: Yohei Takaoka, Tristan Blackmon, Sebastian Berhalter, and Brian White. Meanwhile, experienced leaders Ryan Gauld, Ranko Veselinović, and Sam Adekugbe are set to return from injury this spring.

New additions combine international experience and emerging talent, highlighted by Senegalese international Cheikh Sabaly, proven MLS players in Oliver Larraz and Aziel Jackson, and rising Ecuadorian talent Bruno Caicedo.

