MLS' Marketing Campaign to Feature Magic Johnson, Son Heung-Min and More

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK, N.Y. - In one of the most momentous soccer years in North America, Major League Soccer (MLS) today unveiled its expansive, year-round fan engagement plan-an integrated marketing program built to introduce more North American consumers to soccer and convert heightened global interest into ongoing passion for MLS, its Clubs and its culture.

The MLS 2026 fan engagement initiative connects national marketing, global storytelling, and local fan engagement across the season. Unified under a single consumer vision, MLS and its clubs speak with one voice-aligning national and local efforts to grow the sport, expand its audience, and deepen the culture of soccer across North America.

A national marketing and media campaign designed to elevate MLS during a critical World Cup year.

Global player and club storytelling, spotlighting the biggest stories around MLS Stars, local communities, and rich culture that will be on display on the world's biggest stage.

Nationwide fan experiences, delivered by MLS clubs bringing the World Cup energy to fans in host and beyond.

A World Cup-aligned season structure, ensuring MLS remains visible and relevant as global attention peaks in 2026.

The plan will kick off  in February  with "MLS Is Back, featuring three campaigns and a coordinated strategy to launch the season. Rooted in energy, entertainment, and community, the effort reflects how North American soccer fandom is driven by live moments, personalities, and storytelling that forge lasting connections. The approach engages fans where they are, inviting participation across  digital  platforms, local communities, and matchday experiences. 

"MLS IS BACK" SEASON KICKOFF

MLS is Back Marketing Campaign

"The Call" featuring Magic Johnson and MLS Stars - Launching February 12, The Call is a social-first campaign inviting fans to experience MLS. Featuring LAFC owner Magic Johnson and MLS stars Son Heung-Min, Matt Freese, Diego Luna, and Joseph Paintsil, the spot transforms a training session into a joyful, fan-forward moment that captures the fun and passion players bring to the sport they love. The campaign meets fans where they are-from matchdays and stadiums to digital platforms-connecting them to the energy and excitement of MLS. The Call also includes social extensions featuring international soccer creator Céline Dept, along with customized content from MLS players to be shared across their individual social channels.

Featured talent include:

MLS Owner: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles FC)

MLS Players: Son Heung-Min (Los Angeles FC), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), and Joseph Paintsil (LA Galaxy).

Social creator: Céline Dept (54+ million followers on YouTube, 18+ million followers on TikTok, and 5+ million followers on Instagram).

Opening Weekend Campaigns Opening Weekend sets the stage with two marquee games in Los Angeles, establishing MLS as must-watch appointment viewing and igniting early-season momentum.

Walmart Saturday Showdown: A new Saturday primetime platform on Apple TV built around rivalry and unpredictability, headlined by Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles FC at the Los Angeles Coliseum on February 21. To launch Saturday Showdown, the following initiatives will roll out:

"Where the Drama Lives" Campaign (Feb. 16): Introduces the platform with a new campaign emphasizing anticipation, rivalry, and the emotional stakes that define MLS. Launching across paid media, out-of-home, broadcast, and digital channels, the campaign brings fans the drama, non-stop action, and unpredictability that make MLS impossible to miss.

Fan Activation (Feb. 20): Walmart will host an immersive experience at NYA Studios in Hollywood featuring MLS legends, celebrity hosts, interactive games, and collectible prizes, giving fans a preview of the excitement of Saturday nights on MLS.

Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire: Returning on February 22 on Apple TV and international distribution partners, with New York City FC at LA Galaxy. Sunday Night Soccer reimagines Sunday evenings as a national soccer ritual and will be supported by a new campaign and fan activation:

"Sundays Are Made For This" Campaign (Feb. 18): Celebrates the transformation of Sunday nights into a stage for energy, spectacle, and marquee MLS moments. The campaign repositions Sunday evenings as a national ritual and is supported by a player-led content series across social platforms and local club markets.

Sunday Night Soccer Couch (February 19-20): A mobile fan activation traveling throughout Los Angeles, merging the comfort of home viewing with the thrill of being live at the stadium. The activation will feature special guests to engage fans leading into Opening Weekend.

***Details regarding the season restart campaign, fan engagement initiatives, and event moments will be announced at a later date.***

The 2026 marketing campaign has been produced by Ogilvy, MLS' marketing agency of record.







