Full Time Clip: It Ends Level in a Hard-Fought Draw

MLS is officially back, and so is Pep Biel.

Biel's goal in the second half proved to be massive, helping Charlotte FC earn a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC.

Although the first 45 featured goalless frames from both sides, St. Louis significantly out-paced Charlotte in both time of possession (62.9 percent to 37.1 percent) and shots on target (three to one).

Despite the opportunities by the opposition, Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina calmly handled every threat to the tune of three saves in the first half.

The Crown's best chance of the first half came courtesy of forward Liel Abada. Abada took a pass from teammate Idan Toklomati before darting up the pitch to unleash a strong effort that was impressively denied by St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

A brilliant one-handed save by Kahlina helped keep the score level at 0-0 just ahead of the interval.

The remainder of the game featured a frenetic pace that was mostly absent in the first half.

Marcel Hartel gave the hosts the lead in the 60th minute, breaking the deadlock and converting on a strike that narrowly passed by Kahlina before hitting the back of the net.

The lead was relatively short-lived, as The Crown responded and drew level a little less than 15 minutes later.

Biel, playing in his first MLS game since sustaining an injury last season, drew The Crown level in the 73rd minute. Wilfried Zaha smartly delivered a precise pass to Biel inside the opposing box. Biel hit the ball with his left foot and neatly placed it inside the far post to provide Charlotte with its first goal of the 2026 campaign.

While both sides had opportunities down the stretch, neither was able to regain the lead as the match ended even.

Kahlina was tremendous, especially in the final juncture of the match, as the Croatian rejected four real chances by St. Louis. His most pivotal save came in the game's final seconds as he denied a valiant attempt by St. Louis forward Brendan McSorley.

Up next for Charlotte FC is a trip to Los Angeles to face the LA Galaxy next Saturday at 10:30pm EST.







