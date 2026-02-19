Timbers Unveil New Additions at Providence Park in 2026

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today unveiled a slate of new additions to the Providence Park experience ahead of the 2026 season. Here's a rundown of what fans can expect from the club in 2026.

PROVIDENCE PARK'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Portland's Providence Park, the home of the Portland Timbers, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, presented by Toyota. A generational symbol of civic pride, Providence Park has played host to some of the region's most memorable sporting and entertainment events and has served as the cherished home to Portland's professional soccer for 50 years. Opened in 1926 as Multnomah Civic Stadium, the stadium is celebrated as one of the most historic sporting venues in the United States and is amongst the oldest venues in Major League Soccer.

CIVIC STADIUM KIT

In honor of Providence Park's 100th anniversary in 2026, the Timbers unveiled its 2026 community jersey, the Civic Stadium Kit. Drawing from the stadium's original 1920s architecture, the Civic Stadium Kit features an intricate art deco pattern inspired by the venue's grand arches. The design incorporates visual cues from the North End seating, paying tribute to the supporters whose energy defines Timbers matchdays. The Timbers' front-of-kit partner Bank of America makes its debut across the front of the jersey.

FRONT OF JERSEY PARTNER BANK OF AMERICA

The Timbers announced Bank of America as the club's new front-of-jersey partner in a mult i-year deal, launching a partnership rooted in community impact that will focus on making soccer more inclusive and accessible. The partnership introduces Bank of America's Soccer with Us to the Portland community, a platform designed to remove barriers to play and promote equity through grassroots investments in the community. The program will be activated locally through a series of youth-centric efforts, including free camps, equipment donations and infrastructure improvements. Long-time partner Tillamook has transitioned its kit placement to the sleeve patch, continuing its commitment to the club.

NEW RADIO PARTNER 105.1 THE FAN

The club announced a new radio broadcast partnership with The FAN Sports Network, establishing 105.1 FM / 1080 AM The Fan as the exclusive radio home of the Timbers. As part of the new partnership, fans will hear every Timbers match this season, including comprehensive pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, on 105.1 FM / 1080 AM The Fan, Portland's original sports station. Fans watching a Timbers match on Apple TV will once again have the option to select the Timbers English-language radio feed for home games for their broadcast audio on the Apple TV app. McDonald's is the presenting partner for Timbers radio broadcasts.

MLS ON APPLE TV

Starting this season, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription. Apple TV will broadcast every MLS match, complemented by studio programming and a wide range of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy MLS coverage alongside Apple TV's acclaimed lineup of original series, films, documentaries, and sports offerings.

GUEST CHEF PROGRAM

For the 2026 season, the club will renew the popular Guest Chef Program in the Bank of America Signature Club on Tanner Ridge on match days, presented by Tillamook. Fans will have access to appetizers served from top Portland chefs before kickoff. The program is highlighted by Top Chef featured Brian Malarkey, James Beard nominees, and local favorites. The 2026 Guest Chef Program will kick off with Han Ly Hwang of Kim Jong Grillin at the Saturday, Feb. 21, season opener against Columbus Crew.

SKANSKA SPONSORS BOLD REUSE PROGRAM

The Timbers announced a new partnership with Skanska, one of the world's leading construction companies, as the club's official 'Green is Gold' sustainability partner and sponsor of the Bold Reuse program. Originally rolled out across the stadium in 2024, Bold Reuse enters its third season in effect at Providence Park. Skanska's partnership with the Timbers enables the expansion of the Bold Reuse program across Providence Park. In 2026, Bold Reuse will be utilized in the First Tech Suites & Lounge, adiClub, Lexus Lounge, Bank of America Signature Club on Tanner Ridge, Pub Beer Patio, Pacific Office Automation Pitchside Seats and the press box.

NEW CONCESSION OPTIONS

Park Provisions, the local team of Levy, will be introducing a host of new menu items for matchday at Providence Park. These include new items such as Classic Beef Nachos, Plant-Based Nachos, 'Decade Dogs', Carnitas Fries, Esquite Fries, and a Shoyu Chicken Bowl.

PARTNERS AT THE PARK

A variety of sections around Providence Park have been renamed, including the following - Modelo Mercado, Old Trapper Lodge, adiClub, Pacific Office Automatic Pitchside Seats, Bank of America Signature Club on Tanner Ridge, Bank of America Gate B, and Toyota Gate C. Find your way around on matchdays with PTFCmap.com.

RIDE WITH TRIMET

Returning in 2026, tickets to games and concerts at Providence Park will also double as TriMet tickets. Fans will be able to show their ticket as proof of fare to ride TriMet buses and MAX trains to and from Providence Park starting three hours before the event through three hours after it ends. TriMet's MAX Blue and Red lines, as well as five bus lines, stop in convenient locations near the stadium. Plan your route on TriMet here.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONCERT AT PROVIDENCE PARK

Eleven-time Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner Chris Stapleton announced dates for his "All-American Road Show", including a stop at Providence Park with very special guest Grace Potter on July 17. Tickets for the Providence Park show are on sale now HERE. Full details for the tour can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Playing his 10th show of the All-American Road Show in Portland, Chris Stapleton marks the fourth concert at Providence Park since 2024. The Goose Hollow stadium has hosted three sold out shows since it's reopening with headlining acts Post Malone (2025), Green Day (2024), and Foo Fighters (2024). Providence Park serves as Portland's largest concert venue with a capacity of over 31,000.

PLAYER ACQUISITIONS

The club has made three play acquisitions to date this offseason, including Cole Bassett, Alex Bonetig and Brandon Bye. A U.S. international and midfielder, 24-year-old Bassett was acquired from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $2.65 million. Australian defender Alex Bonetig, 23, joined the Timbers from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers. Additionally, the club acquired free agent defender Brandon Bye, 30, who spent the last eight MLS seasons with the New England Revolution.

STAFF ADDITIONS

The Timbers have made two additions to the soccer operations staff in Assistant Coach Alex Dodgshon and Data Analyst Hrishikesh Dabir. Dodgshon served as an assistant on Toronto FC's technical staff from 2023 to 2025, where he focused on scouting and analytics. Before his time with TFC, Dodgshon spent over two years with Canada Soccer as the lead analyst for the Canadian Men's National Team. Dabir joins the Timbers from English side Blackburn Rovers Football Club, where he served as an assistant data scientist for two seasons (2024-25).







