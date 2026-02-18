Houston Dynamo FC Announce In-Stadium Host and Commentators Ahead of 2026 Season

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today introduced the club's in-stadium host and broadcasters ahead of the 2026 season. The club also announced the addition of Dana Cortez of Mix 96.5 as the club's in-stadium host at Shell Energy Stadium. Cortez, host of the nationally syndicated Dana Cortez Show, is one of Houston's most recognizable media personalities and will help elevate the matchday atmosphere with her energy and connection to the city.

Alex Parra joins the club as the English-language radio play-by-play voice of the Houston Dynamo, featured on the local Apple TV broadcast. Parra brings more than three decades of experience across professional and collegiate sports and is known for his energetic, detailed match calls.

The Club will continue its Spanish-language radio broadcasts on TUDN Radio 93.3 FM with the return of Danny Mejía and César Procel. Mejía returns to the airwaves for his twenty-first season covering the Dynamo, while Procel returns as one of the most recognizable soccer voices in Houston. The pair deliver an exciting, authentic connection to Spanish-speaking fans across the region.

"We're proud of the group we've assembled to help tell the story of this club," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "They bring strong experience, credibility and a genuine connection to Houston, and will play an important role in how our fans experience Dynamo soccer this season."

Houston opens its 2026 MLS campaign on Saturday, Feb. 21, hosting Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium.







