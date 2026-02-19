Damiani and Alladoh score braces in 5-0 win over Defence Force F.C.
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced Defence Force F.C. in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night at Hasely Crawford Stadium. Union forward Milan Iloski opened the scoring in the 29th minute. In the 32nd minute, forward Ezekiel Alladoh doubled the lead. Alladoh added his second goal of the match in the 64th minute, extending Philadelphia's advantage. Forward Bruno Damiani scored in the 69th and 81st minute to lead the Union to their first win of the season. The second-leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played on Thursday, February 26 (7:00 p.m. ET), when the Union will host Defence Force F.C. at Subaru Park.
The Union kick off MLS play on Saturday, February 21, where they will face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Defence Force F.C. (0) - Philadelphia Union (5)
Hasely Crawford Stadium (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago)
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Reon Radix
Assistant Referees: Zachari Zeegelaar, Clinton Hayward
Fourth Official: Filiberto Martínez
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Milan Iloski (unassisted) 29'
PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (Westfield) 32'
PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (Iloski) 64'
PHI - Bruno Damiani (C. Sullivan) 69'
PHI - Bruno Damiani (unassisted) 81'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
DEF - Tyrese Bailey (caution) 28'
PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 54'
DEF - Joevin Jones (caution) 70'
DEF - Justin Sadoo (caution) 84'
DEF - Shirwin Noel (caution) 89'
DEF - Joevin Jones (second caution, ejected) 90+2'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel (Japhet Sery Larsen 65'), Olwethu Makhanya (Finn Sundstrom 73'), Frankie Westfield (Indiana Vassilev 82'), Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 65'), Alejandro Bedoya, Stas Korzeniowski, Ezekiel Alladoh (Bruno Damiani 65')
Substitutes not used: Edward Davis, Ben Bender, Andre Blake, Christopher Olney Jr., Agustín Anello, George Marks, Sal Olivas
Defence Force F.C.: Isaiah Williams, Sheldon Bateau, Shirwin Noel, Triston Hodge (Jelani Felix 75'), Isaiah García (Christian Bailey 82'), Kevin Molino, Joshua Araujo-Wilson (Rivaldo Coryat 66'), Justin Sadoo, Kathon St. Hillaire (Phillip Nelson 82'), Tyrese Bailey (Darius Ollivierra 68'), Joevin Jones
Substitutes not used: Nicholas Dillon, Jabari St. Hillaire, Russell Francois, Curtis Gonzales, Philip Tinto, Adriel George, Keston Julien
TEAM NOTES
Philadelphia Union's first lineup of 2026 features the club debuts of forwards Ezekiel Alladoh and Stas Korzeniowski, who both earn their first starts in Concacaf Champions Cup action.
Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player in Union history to register an assist in all competitions at 16 yrs., 4 months, 21 days, surpassing his brother, Quinn Sullivan (17 yrs., 190 days).
Forward Ezekiel Alladoh made his Union debut and scored twice for the club.
Forward Bruno Damiani scored a brace tonight.
The Union kick off MLS play on Saturday, February 21, where they will face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Major League Soccer Stories from February 18, 2026
- Damiani and Alladoh score braces in 5-0 win over Defence Force F.C. - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Announces Landmark Partnership with Seoul Tourism - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Unveil New Additions at Providence Park in 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Announces First Team Coaching Staff - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Winger Omari Glasgow to Monterey Bay FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Portland Timbers Announce Skanska as 'Green Is Gold' Sustainability Partner - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila and Bryan Dowd to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Single-Match Tickets for Additional 2026 MLS Home Games on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Trade Defender Griffin Dorsey to Orlando City SC for $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Niko Tsakiris to New Multiyear U22 Initiative Player Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.1 Million from Nashville SC in Exchange for Reed Baker-Whiting - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Acquires Reed Baker-Whiting in Trade with Seattle Sounders FC - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy in Panama to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Announces Legacy Partnership with SME Industries - Real Salt Lake
- A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce In-Stadium Host and Commentators Ahead of 2026 Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Malachi Molina to Nashville SC - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Signs Forward Sergio Santos - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Striker Idan Toklomati Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Malachi Molina and 2028 SuperDraft Pick in Trade with FC Dallas - Nashville SC
- Major League Soccer Names Chime Official Retail Banking, Credit Card, and Debit Card Partner - MLS
- LAFC Begins 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with 6-1 Victory against Real España - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Defeats Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Damiani and Alladoh score braces in 5-0 win over Defence Force F.C.
- Côte d'Ivoire Selects Philadelphia Union's Stadium as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit"
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Geiner Martínez