Damiani and Alladoh score braces in 5-0 win over Defence Force F.C.

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced Defence Force F.C. in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night at Hasely Crawford Stadium. Union forward Milan Iloski opened the scoring in the 29th minute. In the 32nd minute, forward Ezekiel Alladoh doubled the lead. Alladoh added his second goal of the match in the 64th minute, extending Philadelphia's advantage. Forward Bruno Damiani scored in the 69th and 81st minute to lead the Union to their first win of the season. The second-leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played on Thursday, February 26 (7:00 p.m. ET), when the Union will host Defence Force F.C. at Subaru Park.

The Union kick off MLS play on Saturday, February 21, where they will face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Defence Force F.C. (0) - Philadelphia Union (5)

Hasely Crawford Stadium (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago)

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Reon Radix

Assistant Referees: Zachari Zeegelaar, Clinton Hayward

Fourth Official: Filiberto Martínez

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Milan Iloski (unassisted) 29'

PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (Westfield) 32'

PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (Iloski) 64'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (C. Sullivan) 69'

PHI - Bruno Damiani (unassisted) 81'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DEF - Tyrese Bailey (caution) 28'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 54'

DEF - Joevin Jones (caution) 70'

DEF - Justin Sadoo (caution) 84'

DEF - Shirwin Noel (caution) 89'

DEF - Joevin Jones (second caution, ejected) 90+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Nathan Harriel (Japhet Sery Larsen 65'), Olwethu Makhanya (Finn Sundstrom 73'), Frankie Westfield (Indiana Vassilev 82'), Jeremy Rafanello, Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 65'), Alejandro Bedoya, Stas Korzeniowski, Ezekiel Alladoh (Bruno Damiani 65')

Substitutes not used: Edward Davis, Ben Bender, Andre Blake, Christopher Olney Jr., Agustín Anello, George Marks, Sal Olivas

Defence Force F.C.: Isaiah Williams, Sheldon Bateau, Shirwin Noel, Triston Hodge (Jelani Felix 75'), Isaiah García (Christian Bailey 82'), Kevin Molino, Joshua Araujo-Wilson (Rivaldo Coryat 66'), Justin Sadoo, Kathon St. Hillaire (Phillip Nelson 82'), Tyrese Bailey (Darius Ollivierra 68'), Joevin Jones

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Dillon, Jabari St. Hillaire, Russell Francois, Curtis Gonzales, Philip Tinto, Adriel George, Keston Julien

TEAM NOTES

Philadelphia Union's first lineup of 2026 features the club debuts of forwards Ezekiel Alladoh and Stas Korzeniowski, who both earn their first starts in Concacaf Champions Cup action.

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player in Union history to register an assist in all competitions at 16 yrs., 4 months, 21 days, surpassing his brother, Quinn Sullivan (17 yrs., 190 days).

Forward Ezekiel Alladoh made his Union debut and scored twice for the club.

Forward Bruno Damiani scored a brace tonight.

The Union kick off MLS play on Saturday, February 21, where they will face D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).







