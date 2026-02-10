Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit"

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today unveiled its 2026 primary kit, the "1776 Kit," a jersey that reflects the city's role as a birthplace of unity and its impact on a global stage. Inspired by Philadelphia's history of collective action, the kit embodies the rebellious spirit, blue-collar grit, and shared identity that define both the city and the club, featuring landmarks and figures that give the city its distinctive character.

"The 1776 Kit represents a historic moment for Philadelphia and for the club," said Amanda Young Curtis, SVP Marketing and Communications, Philadelphia Union. "America's 250th anniversary and the FIFA World Cup create a unique opportunity to showcase Philadelphia's history, pride, and global relevance, and this jersey is a symbol of that moment. It's a reflection of who we are, where we come from, and the significance of this year for our city, our fans, and our organization."

The 1776 Kit reflects Philadelphia's history of shared purpose and progress. It connects the city's legacy of new ideas with a club founded in 2008 on the belief that soccer in Philadelphia could be built differently. Rooted locally and designed for a global stage, the kit represents a Union built together and strengthened through collective effort.

The layered design brings together historical references, typography, and architectural elements in a cohesive composition. Texture, contrast, and subtle imperfections reflect the idea that progress is built through effort and evolution. A restrained monochrome palette gives the jersey a timeless look, allowing the details and story to stand out.

Fans will find recognizable historic symbols on the jersey such as Benjamin Franklin, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Liberty Bell, and John Hancock's signature on the Declaration of Independence. Additionally, the 1776 jocktag marks the origin point of a movement, while the Join or Die snake at the nape represents victory through unity.

Bimbo once again returns to the jersey as the front-of-kit sponsor. The primary kits have proudly displayed the Bimbo logo since 2011, while the team's secondary kit features Thomas', a Bimbo Bakeries USA brand that has been featured on the secondary kit since 2023. Independence Blue Cross' (IBX) logo returns to the right sleeve of the Union's primary, secondary, and specialty jersey's worn during league competition, where it has proudly been displayed since being introduced in 2024.

With Philadelphia set to host the world's biggest soccer moments in 2026, the 1776 Kit puts the city front and center, a jersey rooted in Philly pride and seen far beyond it.

To celebrate the launch of the 1776 Kit, the Union will host a series of pop-up shops across historic sites in Philadelphia.

Pop-Up Shop Schedule:

IBX River Rink - February 13 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Independence Hall - February 14 | 12-2 p.m.

Dilworth Park - February 15 | 12-2 p.m.

Additionally, the Union shop will be open on February 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 1776 Kit is on sale now at MLSStore.com, Fanatics.com, and Adidas.com.

Fans can watch all 2026 Union matches live on Apple TV app. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com.







