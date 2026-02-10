LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today unveiled the 2026 VeloCITY Kit, the club's newest primary uniform, and the latest update to one of Major League Soccer's most iconic designs. Released as part of MLS' leaguewide kit launch, the design elements of VeloCITY pay homage to both Los Angeles and the club's longstanding history.

The VeloCITY Kit celebrates a timeless foundation with the return of the club's signature sash, presented with a revised look for the new season. The return of blue serves as a connection to past Galaxy uniforms and signals the direction of the club moving forward.

"The VeloCITY Kit represents our club's history while also reflecting the energy and momentum in the city of Los Angeles right now," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "As players and fans put on this kit, they're joining a club shaped by legends who not only built soccer in LA but elevated the game across the globe."

The LA Galaxy teased their 2026 home kit, VeloCITY, at the Preseason Kickoff Event for Season Ticket Members presented by Herbalife, marking the next chapter in the club's 30+ year legacy. With global soccer returning to Los Angeles in 2026, the new kit puts a bold spin on the iconic sash and brings blue back to the forefront, honoring the club's roots and the energy of the city.

Inspired by the momentum of LA and the Legends who helped define the Galaxy, including Cobi Jones, Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, and many more, the launch will roll out through a digitalfirst campaign spotlighting the culture and community behind the crest. The unveiling sets the tone for a landmark year as the world's game returns to the Galaxy's backyard.

The sash, a longrecognized element of Galaxy identity, returns this year with a design that ties together the club's past and present. Yellow detailing introduces additional contrast, and the kit includes a "96" mark acknowledging the club's inaugural season as one of the original MLS teams. The club is also releasing a matching apparel capsule consisting of six pieces: three tshirts, one longsleeve, and two hoodies. The main items include the VeloCITY tshirt, the Speedway hoodie, the Blurred tshirt, and the No Limit longsleeve. A limitededition anniversary colorway of the VeloCITY and Speedway pieces is also available, featuring a design that echoes the "96" mark from the kit.

The stars within the crest represent the United States in a World Cup year, connecting the design to the broader landscape of the global game. The updated sixstar alignment acknowledges the Galaxy's achievements to date while looking toward future seasons.

Fans are encouraged to share their excitement using @LAGalaxy on social platforms and wear their VeloCITY kits to the Home Opener on Sunday, Feb. 22. Tickets are still available at lagalaxy.com/tickets.

To learn more about the VeloCITY Kit and to purchase yours from the MLS Store, visit lagalaxy.com/velocitykit.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.