Real Salt Lake Acquires 25-Year-Old Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria from Liga MX Club Atlético San Luis

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has acquired 25-year-old Uruguayan D/M Juan Manuel Sanabria via permanent transfer through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer seasons from Liga MX upstart Atlético San Luis.

"I feel very good and ready. I've seen my teammates here, and the truth is there's a great atmosphere, part of a great club and a great team." said Sanabria - a dual-national Uruguayan/Spanish citizen - who also started and played the full 90 minutes against RSL in last year's Leagues Cup group stage match at America First Field, won by San Luis via shootout tiebreaker. "To the fans, I just want to say please support us and trust us, because we're going to give our all on the field. Every goal we can achieve is for you."

Born on March 29, 2000, and nicknamed "JuanMa" - the dynamic, chance-creating, left-sided Sanabria has appeared in 170 games across all competitions for Liga MX side Atlético San Luis. Since the summer of 2021, Sanabria scored eight goals while playing multiple positions front-to-back on the left side. In the last six months, Sanabria has been the Captain as a consistent starter for Los Potesinos, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 22 games across multiple competitions, including the August Leagues Cup matches against MLS sides.

"Bolstering our attacking options on the left is pivotal to the squad we're building for 2026," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid. "JuanMa has consistently performed at the highest level in Liga MX and brings the kind of quality and experience that elevates those around him. We're confident he will make an immediate impact, while welcoming him as a vital addition to our team for not just this season but the years ahead."

The Uruguayan international - hopeful for inclusion in the South American side's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster this summer in North America - made the move to Mexico in mid-2021, arriving from Spain, where he appeared in 46 games across two years. Sanabria scored once in his 13 matches with Real Zaragoza while on loan from Atlético Madrid, for whom he appeared just once as a 19-year-old, mostly featuring with that club's youth side, Madrileño (three goals in 32 matches).

The former Uruguay youth international appeared in 88 youth national team games for the CONMEBOL nation's Olympic-age, U20, U17 and U15 selections, prior to four recent appearances in six invitations to the first team throughout late-stage World Cup Qualifying and the October/November FIFA windows. In June, 2025, Sanabria received his first call-up to Uruguay's senior national team, making his debut last October in a 1-0 friendly win against the Dominican Republic. Sanabria then scored his first goal three days later, on October 13, 2025, in a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan.

With his arrival at Real Salt Lake, Sanabria becomes the third Uruguayan to call the Wasatch Front home, joining DF Marcelo Silva (147 games from mid-2017 through 2024), and 2012 MLS SuperDraft pick Enzo Martinez, who did not see first-team action for RSL.

#xx - Juan Manuel Sanabria

Pronunciation: suh - NAY - bree - uh

Position: wingback

Hometown: Florida, Uruguay

Date of Birth: 29 March 2000 (25)

Nationality: Uruguayan

How Acquired: Via purchase from Atlético San Luis (Liga MX) through June 30, 2030

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) acquire D/M Juan Manuel Sanabria via transfer from Atlético San Luis (Liga MX), signing the 25-year-old Uruguayan wingback through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season.

RSL players, coaches and staff kicked off its final preseason stint this weekend in Southern California, drawing 1-1 Saturday at USL Championship side Orange County SC. Teenage homegrown and Utah native Zavier Gozo scored the RSL goal to improve the Claret-and-Cobalt to 2-1-1 overall through its first four preseason matches. RSL wraps up its SoCal stint Friday against the LA Galaxy in Palm Springs.

In late January, RSL spent two weeks in Lagos, Portugal, in the Algarve region, where the Claret-and-Cobalt had spent a portion of the 2024 preseason. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side played three games over 13 days to close out the month as part of the annual Atlantic Cup tourney, winning each of its first two matches against Danish SuperLiga sides Randers FC (2-1 on Thu., Jan. 22) and Bröndby IF (2-1 on Mon., Jan. 26), with Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, an unnamed trialist and Alex Katranis finding the back of the net. U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna had multiple assists in the first two matches, while Noel Caliskan and Sam Junqua have also set up RSL scores.

RSL concluded its Iberian peninsula experience 10 days ago against fellow MLS Western Conference foe FC Dallas falling 0-2 in the 90-minute match and drawing 1-1 in an extra 45 minutes of competition, prior to completing its 24-hour door-to-door travels.

Late preseason arrivals Victor Olatunji and Ari Piol, as well as other newly-acquired RSL players, including Stijn Spierings, Sergi Solans, Morgan Guilavogui and Juan Jose Arias, could feature extensively in the California portion of preseason.

RSL kicks off its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Sat., Feb. 21 at B.C. Place, home of the reigning Western Conference champion, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, one week prior to the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2026 home opener at America First Field against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sat., Feb. 28. Both of RSL's February games kick off at 5:30p MT, with season ticket and four-game packages NOW AVAILABLE at www.RSL.com/tickets.







