LA Galaxy Acquire International Slot from Austin FC

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $240,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to Austin at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire a 2026 MLS International Roster Slot from Austin FC in exchange for $240,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) on February 11, 2026. International Roster Slot returns to Austin on July 13, 2026.







